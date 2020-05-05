Log in
EMBRAER S.A.

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
News 
News

Brazil's Embraer not in trouble, has bright future - Treasury Secretary

05/05/2020 | 11:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos

Brazil's Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida on Tuesday denied that planemaker Embraer is in trouble and faces a difficult future after the recent collapse of the $4.2 billion sale of its commercial jet arm to Boeing.

Speaking in an online discussion hosted by consultancy Arko Advice, Almeida said he was unaware of reports that Embraer is in talks with development bank BNDES over a $1 billion rescue package. Embraer confirmed on Tuesday it is considering a range of financing options, including with the BNDES.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Jamie McGeever)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 122 M
EBIT 2020 -264 M
Net income 2020 -332 M
Debt 2020 1 087 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 1 161 M
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,71  $
Last Close Price 1,58  $
Spread / Highest target 295%
Spread / Average Target 135%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,27%
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-0.12%1 160
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-59.65%75 264
AIRBUS SE-57.85%49 811
DASSAULT AVIATION-39.57%6 813
TEXTRON-42.51%5 964
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.24%4 200
