EMBRAER S.A.

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer adjusting production after deal with Boeing collapses

04/26/2020 | 09:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

Brazil planemaker Embraer SA said that after a $4.2 billion (£3.4 billion) deal with Boeing Co fell apart over the weekend, it is working on adjusting production levels and capital expenditures, as well as working to preserve cash.

The company added in a statement that it finished 2019 with a "solid cash position" and had no "significant debt in the next two years."

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 307 M
EBIT 2020 -93,8 M
Net income 2020 -198 M
Debt 2020 940 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 1 090 M
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,45  $
Last Close Price 1,48  $
Spread / Highest target 321%
Spread / Average Target 268%
Spread / Lowest Target 220%
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-10.00%1 071
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-57.72%72 774
AIRBUS SE-59.89%44 229
DASSAULT AVIATION-32.91%7 046
TEXTRON-37.62%6 153
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.2.10%4 188
