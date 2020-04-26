EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer adjusting production after deal with Boeing collapses
0
04/26/2020 | 09:44am EDT
Brazil planemaker Embraer SA said that after a $4.2 billion (£3.4 billion) deal with Boeing Co fell apart over the weekend, it is working on adjusting production levels and capital expenditures, as well as working to preserve cash.
The company added in a statement that it finished 2019 with a "solid cash position" and had no "significant debt in the next two years."
(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)