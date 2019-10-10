Log in
EMBRAER S.A.

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal

0
10/10/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will furlough almost 15,000 workers in January, the company said, ahead of a partial takeover by Boeing Co, a deal that still needs regulatory approval.

Salaries will be paid as normal during the furlough, which will last between Jan. 6 and Jan. 20, according to the company, as well as the metalworkers union representing several thousand of Embraer's workers.

Boeing has agreed to buy 80% of Embraer's commercial plane division for $4.75 billion (3.8 billion pounds), a deal approved by shareholders and the Brazilian government but which is undergoing an intensive regulatory investigation in Europe.

"The objective [of the furlough] is to implement the internal segregation of the commercial aviation business," Embraer said in a statement.

It is unlikely that the deal will have received regulatory approval by Jan. 20 as European authorities have set a Feb. 20 deadline to issue their decision on the deal. The company said that workers will return to their normal functions at Embraer, without any Boeing involvement, until the deal is approved.

Embraer said this month that it expects the deal to close in early 2020, in the wake of the additional regulatory scrutiny. Previously, Embraer had said the deal would close by the end of 2019.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.06% 371 Delayed Quote.16.00%
EMBRAER S.A. -0.29% 17.05 End-of-day quote.-21.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 307 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 -95,5 M
Debt 2019 709 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 5,16x
Capitalization 12 547 M
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,97  $
Last Close Price 17,05  $
Spread / Highest target -62,0%
Spread / Average Target -65,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Hélio Bambini Filho Executive Vice President-Operations
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance & IR
Mauro Kern Executive Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-21.54%3 066
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.00%210 994
AIRBUS SE39.80%100 200
DASSAULT AVIATION1.57%11 217
TEXTRON0.76%10 761
AVICOPTER PLC17.48%3 658
