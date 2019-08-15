EMBRAER S A : Institutional Presentation IR - August 2019

This presentation includes forward-looking statements or statements about events or circumstances which have not occurred. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business and our future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general economic, political and business conditions, both in

Brazil and in our market. The words "believes", "may", "will", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur. Our actual results could differ substantially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements.

2 INVESTOR RELATIONS