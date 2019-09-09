Log in
EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
EMBRAER S A : Institutional Presentation IR - September 2019

09/09/2019

ri.embraer.com.br

investor.relations@embraer.com.br

Embraer RI

+55 12 3927 1000

Sep 19

This presentation includes forward-looking statements or statements about events or circumstances which have not occurred. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business and our future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general economic, political and business conditions, both in Brazil and in our market. The words "believes", "may", "will", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur. Our actual results could differ substantially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements.

2 INVESTOR RELATIONS

This information is property of Embraer and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission.

EMBRAER

BUSINESS

AREAS

3 INVESTOR RELATIONS

COMMERCIAL AVIATION

EXECUTIVE JETS

DEFENSE & SECURITY

SERVICES & SUPPORT

This information is property of Embraer and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission.

EMBRAER CONTINUOUS

EVOLUTION

Achieving maturity and efficiency

E-JETS - E2

through the development of a rich

portfolio of products and services

KC-390

LEGACY 500

PHENOM 300

PHENOM 100

E-JETS

4 INVESTOR RELATIONS

This information is property of Embraer and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission.

FIRM ORDER

BACKLOG

US$ Billion

22.5

19.6 18.3 16.3 16.9

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019YTD

5 INVESTOR RELATIONS

This information is property of Embraer and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission.

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 12:46:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 313 M
EBIT 2019 97,5 M
Net income 2019 -85,3 M
Debt 2019 631 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 3 262 M
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Hélio Bambini Filho Executive Vice President-Operations
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance & IR
Mauro Kern Executive Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-16.93%3 262
BOEING COMPANY (THE)12.56%204 264
AIRBUS SE50.79%108 764
DASSAULT AVIATION13.88%12 658
TEXTRON1.07%10 696
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD33.40%4 129
