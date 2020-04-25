Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  EMBRAER S.A.    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EMBRAER S A : Proxy advisers recommend Boeing shareholders vote against key board members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 11:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Renton, Washington

Two proxy advisers, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), have recommended that shareholders of Boeing Co vote against key board members of the planemaker to show objections to the company's handling of the 737 Max crisis.

Glass Lewis recommended that at Boeing's annual meeting on April 27 shareholders vote against Larry Kellner, the chairman of its board who previously oversaw the board's audit committee.

"We believe the audit committee failed to mitigate the risk posed by management's decisions and should be held accountable for its oversight," Glass Lewis said in its recommendation.

In a separate recommendation, ISS advised shareholders to vote against four longtime board members - Arthur Collins, Edmund Giambastiani, Susan Schwab and Ronald Williams - who had served when the 737 MAX was being developed and rolled out.

ISS also said that a vote for newly named Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun is "warranted, with caution" and that he will need to show that he can be an "effective leader of cultural change" at the company.

The recommendations, issued earlier in April and viewed by Reuters, were reported first by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

A Boeing spokesman said the planemaker is continuing to learn from the 737 Max crashes and is taking actions to rebuild trust.

Proxy advisers recommend how investors should vote in corporate elections and cast ballots on behalf of some asset managers. The role of proxy advisers has gained more attention in recent years as they have grown more influential.

Boeing, which has been struggling to get its 737 MAX aircraft flying again following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, has been forced to cut production due to falling demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. And on Saturday, the company said it had canceled a $4.2 billion deal to buy the commercial jets division of Brazil's Embraer SA.

The Chicago-based company suspended 737 MAX deliveries in March 2019, when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded the aircraft following the deaths of 346 people in crashes of two 737 MAX planes operated by Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines.

By Maria Ponnezhath and Kanishka Singh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EMBRAER S.A.
11:57aBOEING : ends its deal with Brazilian jet maker Embraer
AQ
11:45aEMBRAER S A : Proxy advisers recommend Boeing shareholders vote against key boar..
RE
11:33aEMBRAER S A : Proxy advisers recommend Boeing shareholders vote against key boar..
RE
09:56aBoeing pulls out of $4.2 billion deal for Embraer's commercial jet unit
RE
09:53aBoeing pulls out of $4.2 billion deal for Embraer's commercial jet unit
RE
04/24Doubts gather over Boeing-Embraer deal as deadline nears - sources
RE
04/24DOUBTS GATHER OVER BOEING-EMBRAER DE : sources
RE
04/22EXPLAINER : Why Norwegian Air matters to Norway
RE
04/22EU regulators delay decision on Boeing-Embraer deal to August
RE
04/22EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer says discussing with Boeing to extend deal closur..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 307 M
EBIT 2020 -93,8 M
Net income 2020 -198 M
Debt 2020 940 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 1 090 M
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,45  $
Last Close Price 1,48  $
Spread / Highest target 321%
Spread / Average Target 268%
Spread / Lowest Target 220%
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-10.00%1 071
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-57.72%72 774
AIRBUS SE-59.89%44 229
DASSAULT AVIATION-32.91%7 046
TEXTRON-37.62%6 153
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.2.10%4 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group