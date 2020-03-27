Embraer S A : Call Notice - 2020 Shareholders Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting

EMBRAER S.A.

PUBLIC COMPANY

CNPJ No. 07.689.002/0001-89

NIRE 35.300.325.761

Call Notice

We invite the shareholders of Embraer S.A. ("Company" or "Embraer") to attend the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetings ("Meetings"), to be held, cumulatively, on April 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. local time, at the Company's headquarters, in the city of São José dos Campos, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 2170, to review and resolve on the following agenda:

At the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting:

To review the management accounts and to examine, discuss and approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019; To review and resolve on the allocation of the net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019; To elect the members of the Fiscal Council; To determine the aggregate annual compensation of the Company's management; and To determine the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council.

At the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting:

1. To review and resolve on the amendment of the Company's Bylaws to modify the composition of the Strategy Committee, the People and Governance Committee and other advisory committees of the Company's Board of Directors that may be created in order to allow such committees to be formed by at least three and a maximum of five members, most of whom must be independent