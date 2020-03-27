Embraer S A : Distance Voting - 2020 Shareholders Extraordinary Meeting

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - EMBRAER S.A. to be held on 04/29/2020
Shareholders' Meetings be forwarded to the attention of its Investors Relations Department, only to the email address: investor.relations@embraer.com.br.
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 3rd floor - São Paulo ZIP CODE 04538-132 Phone
Shareholders Assistance:
3003-9285 (capital cities and metropolitan areas)
0800 7209285 (other locations)
Assistance hours: business days, from 9 am to 6 pm.
Email: atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br
Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
Simple Resolution
1. To review and resolve on the amendment of the Company's Bylaws to modify the composition of the Strategy Committee, the People and Governance Committee and other advisory committees of the Company's Board of Directors that may be created in order to allow such committees to be formed by at least three and a maximum of five members, most of whom must be independent members of the Board of Directors and the other members may be external members, as defined in the Company's Bylaws; and, as detailed in the Manual and Management's Proposal for the Meetings.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
2. To review and resolve on the amendment to the Company's Bylaws, to include a rule on the possibility of the Company entering into an indemnity agreement (contrato de indenidade) or an indemnity policy (política de indenidade), as detailed in the Manual and Management's Proposal for the Meetings.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
3. To restate the Company's Bylaws to reflect the amendments set forth above; and
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
4. To approve the long-term incentive plan for the Company's executives.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
Signature :_____________________________________________________________________
Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________