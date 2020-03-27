Embraer S A : Proxy Card - 2020 Embraer Shareholders Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting

If you have any questions, please contact the Embraer Investor Relations team at +55 11 3040 6874 or +55 11 3040 8443 or investor.relations@embraer.com.br, from 7:00AM to 3:00PM, Eastern Standard Time.

The documents related to the matters to be resolved on the Meetings, including the recommendation of the board of directors as detailed in the Manual for the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetings are available to the shareholders at the registered office of the Company and on the websites of the Company (ri.embraer.com.br), the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on the world wide web.

To review and resolve on the amendment to the Company's Bylaws, to include a rule on the possibility of the Company entering into an indemnity agreement (

To review and resolve on the amendment of the Company's Bylaws to modify the composition of the Strategy Committee, the People and Governance Committee and other advisory committees of the Company's Board of Directors that may be created in order to allow such committees to be formed by at least three and a maximum of five members, most of whom must be independent members of the Board of Directors and the other members may be external members, as defined in the Company's Bylaws; and, as detailed in the Manual and Management's Proposal for the Meetings.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Depositary") has received advice that the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetings (the "Meetings") of Embraer (the "Company") will be held at the Company's headquarters, located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima 2170, in the city of São José dos Campos, State of São Paulo, Brazil, on April 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (local time), for the purposes set forth on this card.

If you are desirous of having the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, vote or execute a proxy to vote the Common Shares ("Shares") represented by your American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolutions to be proposed at the Meetings, the Voting Instruction Card should be executed in such a manner as to clearly show whether you desire the Nominee or Nominees of the Depositary to vote FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN on such Resolutions, or any of them, as the case may be. The Voting Instruction Card MUST be forwarded in sufficient time to reach the Depositary before 12:00 p.m., April 24, 2020. The enclosed postage paid envelope is provided for such purpose. Only the registered holders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2020, will be entitled to execute the attached Voting Instruction Card.

The signatory, a registered holder of ADSs representing Common Shares of the Company, of record as of March 23, 2020, hereby requests and authorizes the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, to vote or execute a proxy to vote the underlying Common Shares of the Company represented by such ADSs, on the Resolutions at the Meetings, or to abstain, as the case may be, in each case in accordance with the instructions set forth hereon.

These instructions, when properly signed and dated, will be voted in the manner directed herein. If you do not check any boxes on a particular Resolution, no action will be taken with respect to the Shares represented by your ADSs on such Resolution.

NOTE: In order to have the aforesaid shares voted, this Voting Instruction Card MUST be received by the Depositary before 12:00 p.m., April 24, 2020.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Depositary