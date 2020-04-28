Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  EMBRAER S.A.    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Boeing eyes major bond issue to raise funds - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 11:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

Boeing Co is working with investment banks on a multibillion-dollar bond-fueled financing package, aiming to shore up its balance sheet amid a sharp travel downturn from the pandemic, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The preparations reflect Boeing's confidence that it can tap the capital markets to strengthen its finances, even as the largest U.S. planemaker weighs seeking government aid.

Boeing has lined up investment banks to potentially market an offering to bond investors in the coming days, provided that market conditions are favorable, the sources said, cautioning that the exact timing and size of the offering had not been decided. The proceeds could amount to $10 billion or more, depending on investor demand, one of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Boeing declined to comment. The company is expected to elaborate on its funding options when it unveils its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Boeing has also considered applying to the U.S. Treasury Department for aid under a $17 billion program for companies that are critical to national security, according to the sources. But Boeing's chief executive, David Calhoun, has been wary of the strings attached to such aid, especially the possibility that the company would have to give the government an equity stake.

Boeing is also examining the funding support available to companies from the Federal Reserve, one of the sources said. One of Federal Reserve's newly established programs, the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility, will provide support to companies issuing bonds without placing any strict conditions on them, such as limits to dividend payouts or executive compensation.

Calhoun told investors during the company's annual shareholder meeting on Monday that the company would need to borrow more over the next six months.

Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service Inc estimated this month that Boeing's funding needs could top $30 billion in 2020. The company secured about half of this by drawing down on a $13.8 billion credit line in March, Moody's said. Boeing also suspended its dividend.

Boeing is trying to bring its 737 MAX jet back into service after two fatal crashes, even as the aviation industry is hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, which has dried up demand for passenger air travel.

The 737 MAX jet is expected to remain grounded at least until August, as the manufacturer continues to grapple with software issues, people briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Boeing's first-quarter deliveries were a third of the 149 seen a year earlier and the lowest since 1984 for the first quarter.

The Chicago-based company also canceled a $4.2 billion deal for Embraer SA's commercial aviation division over the weekend, prompting the Brazilian company to initiate arbitration.

On Monday, Boeing unveiled new voluntary layoff offers (VLOs) to employees. Boeing spokesman Bernard Choi said on Tuesday that "several thousand employees taking VLO or retiring is our expectation."

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Spector in New York; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, D.C. Editing by Gerry Doyle.)

By Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Spector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EMBRAER S.A.
04/28EXCLUSIVE : Boeing eyes major bond issue to raise funds - sources
RE
04/28EMBRAER S A : Manual - 2020 Shareholders Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting
PU
04/28Planemakers slow plans for new jets as they focus on survival
RE
04/28Mirae Asset says sued after deadline miss on $5.8 billion Anbang U.S. hotels ..
RE
04/27EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallo..
RE
04/27EMBRAER S A : takes Boeing to arbitration over failed deal as Brazil eyes China ..
RE
04/27EMBRAER S A : takes Boeing to arbitration over failed deal as Brazil eyes China ..
RE
04/27Tesla, Big Lots rise; Embraer, Regeneron fall
AQ
04/27BOEING : Terminates Agreement to Establish Joint Ventures with Embraer
AQ
04/27EMBRAER S A : says that Boeing wrongfully terminated the Master Transaction Agre..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 143 M
EBIT 2020 -300 M
Net income 2020 -359 M
Debt 2020 1 111 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 1 094 M
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,98  $
Last Close Price 1,49  $
Spread / Highest target 319%
Spread / Average Target 235%
Spread / Lowest Target 167%
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.3.03%1 002
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-59.69%72 605
AIRBUS SE-59.47%43 310
DASSAULT AVIATION-33.08%7 229
TEXTRON-34.93%6 410
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-4.31%4 176
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group