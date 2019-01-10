Embraer S.A. : - Material Fact

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (" Company " or " Embraer "), in addition to the Material Fact disclosed by the Company on December 17, 2018 (" Material Fact "), hereby informs that, on the date hereof, the Brazilian Federal Government expressed its approval of the strategic partnership between Embraer and The Boeing Co., in accordance with the terms disclosed in the Material Fact (the " Transaction ").

The Transaction will only be consummated after the (i) ratification, by the Company's Board of Directors, of the resolutions taken on December 17, 2018 and authorization to execute the Master Transaction Agreement, the Contribution Agreement and the other documents to be entered into in connection with the Transaction; (ii) resolution and approval of the Transaction by Embraer's shareholders at an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting; (iii) approval by antitrust authorities from Brazil, the United States of America and other applicable jurisdictions; and (iv) satisfaction of other conditions customary in similar transactions.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about any new material information with respect to the Transaction.

