Embry Holdings Limited    1388

EMBRY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1388)
Embry : Announcement - Market Misconduct Tribunal Proceedings Concerning Independent Non-Executive Director

11/05/2019 | 03:55am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EMBRY HOLDINGS LIMITED

安莉芳控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1388)

ANNOUNCEMENT

MARKET MISCONDUCT TRIBUNAL PROCEEDINGS CONCERNING

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by Embry Holdings Limited (the "Company" pursuant to Rule

13.51B of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities) on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in relation to the change of particulars under Rule 13.51B (2) of the Listing Rules of Mr. Lau Siu Ki ("Mr. Lau"), an independent non-executive director (the "Directors") of the Company and the chairman of the audit committee of the board of Directors.

It has recently been brought to the attention of the Board a notice (the "Notice") to the Market Misconduct Tribunal (the "MMT") pursuant to section 307I(2) of and Schedule 9 to the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO") (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) dated 24 October 2019. Pursuant to the Notice, the MMT is required to conduct proceedings (the "Proceedings") in relation to the securities of China Medical & HealthCare Group Limited (formerly known as COL Capital Limited) (stock code: 383) (''COL'') listed on the Stock Exchange and determine:

  1. whether a breach of a disclosure requirement has taken place; and
  2. the identity of any person who is in breach of the disclosure requirement.

Mr. Lau, being a former independent non-executive director of COL at the material time, is a "person specified" in the Notice. Further information about the Proceedings can be found on the MMT's website (www.mmt.gov.hk).

Mr. Lau has informed the Company that he disagrees with the allegations against him as set out in the Notice, and that he intends to contest the Proceedings. In the meantime, no findings in the Proceedings have been made in respect of him.

The Proceedings have no relationship whatsoever with the Company's business and operations, the other Directors and senior management of the Company (other than Mr. Lau) and the Company's shares and other securities.

The Company will make further announcement(s) in compliance with the Listing Rules as and when further developments of the abovementioned issue should arise.

On Behalf of the Board of

Embry Holdings Limited

Cheng Man Tai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheng Man Tai (Chairman), Ms. Cheng Pik Ho Liza (Chief Executive Officer), Madam Ngok Ming Chu, Mr. Cheng Chuen Chuen and Ms. Lu Qun; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lau Siu Ki, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung and Prof. Lee T. S.

Disclaimer

Embry Holdings Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 08:54:07 UTC
