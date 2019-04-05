Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EMC Insurance Group Inc.    EMCI

EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC.

(EMCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call and Access Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 01:51pm EDT

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMC Insurance Group Inc. (Nasdaq:EMCI) (the “Company”), today announced that 2019 first quarter earnings results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2019. An earnings call will be held at noon Eastern time on that date to provide securities analysts, stockholders and other interested parties the opportunity to hear management discuss the Company’s 2019 first quarter earnings results, as well as its expectations for the remainder of the year. There will not be a question and answer session following management’s prepared remarks due to the pending non-binding indicative proposal submitted by Employers Mutual Casualty Company (Employers Mutual) on November 15, 2018 to purchase all of the outstanding common stock of the Company it does not own.

Teleconference:
Dial-in information for the call is toll-free 1-844-850-0550 (International: 1-412-317-5180).

Webcast:
The teleconference is being webcast and can be accessed live and for replay on the Company’s investor relations page at investors.emcins.com. The archived audio webcast will be available for replay for approximately 90 days following the earnings call.

Transcript:
A transcript of the teleconference will be available on the Company’s website soon after the completion of the teleconference.

About EMCI
EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a publicly held insurance holding company with operations in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, which was formed in 1974 and became publicly held in 1982. The Company’s common stock trades on the Global Select Market tier of the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol EMCI. Additional information regarding the Company may be found at investors.emcins.com. EMCI’s parent company is Employers Mutual. EMCI and Employers Mutual, together with their subsidiary and affiliated companies, conduct operations under the trade name EMC Insurance Companies.

Contacts
Investors:
Steve Walsh, 515-345-2515
steve.t.walsh@emcins.com

Media:
Lisa Hamilton, 515-345-7589
lisa.l.hamilton@emcins.com

EMC_Group Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC.
01:51pEMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call and Acces..
GL
01:51pEMC INSURANCE GROUP INC. : Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call and Access..
AQ
03/13EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06EMC INSURANCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
03/05EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
02/07EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/07EMC INSURANCE GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC. : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results and ..
AQ
01/18EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 696 M
EBIT 2019 30,1 M
Net income 2019 31,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 22,39
P/E ratio 2020 20,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 690 M
Chart EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Gunn Kelley President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Stephen A. Crane Independent Director
Michael Alan Lovell Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark E. Reese Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gretchen Hayne Tegeler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC.0.88%690
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES14.00%36 353
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC6.24%34 760
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.27%31 566
SAMPO10.65%25 960
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC10.07%18 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About