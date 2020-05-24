EMCOR : Keybanc Capital Markets - Industrials and Basic Materials
05/24/2020 | 08:08pm EDT
EMCOR Group, Inc.
May 26, 2020
KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference
May 26, 2020
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures
Forward Looking Statements:
This material and related presentation contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such comments speak only as of the date on the cover of this slide deck and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding anticipated future operating and financial performance, the nature and impact of our remaining performance obligations, our ability to pursue acquisitions, our ability to return capital to shareholders, market opportunities, market growth, and customer trends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements are no guarantee of future performance. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions, changes in the political environment, changes in the specific markets for EMCOR's services, adverse business conditions, availability of adequate levels of surety bonding, increased competition, unfavorable labor productivity, mix of business, the impact of the 2020 ransomware attack, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue and operations. Certain of the risk factors associated with EMCOR's business are also discussed in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's 2019 Form 10-K and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.govand www.emcorgroup.com. Such risk factors should be taken into account in evaluating any forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Measures:
This material and related presentation may include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. We also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our on-going operations. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.
KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference
May 26, 2020
EMCOR Group
Leading specialty construction, building and industrial services provider
Over 80+ Million Hours Worked in 2019
Quarter 1 2020 RPOs of $4.42B
KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference
May 26, 2020
Why EMCOR
Significant expertise in project execution and service delivery
Excellence in managing skilled labor
Disciplined and effective cost management
Broad array of services delivered into growing end markets
Platform for earnings growth
Strong and liquid balance sheet
Flexibility for organic growth, acquisitions and share repurchases
History of consistent cash generation
̶ Operating cash flow ± net income
KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference
May 26, 2020
Leading Market Position Across all Businesses
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
2019 Revenue: $9.2B
CONSTRUCTIONSERVICES
U.S.
U.S.
U.S.
U.S.
MECHANICAL
ELECTRICAL
BUILDING
INDUSTRIAL
EMCOR UK
CONSTRUCTION
CONSTRUCTION
SERVICES
SERVICES
2019 Rev: $3.4B
2019 Rev: $2.2B
2019 Rev: $2.1B
2019 Rev: $1.1B
2019 Rev: $0.4B
KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference
May 26, 2020
CONSTRUCTION - U.S. Leading Specialty Construction Contractor
Sheet Metal
HVAC
Process Piping
Fire Protection
High Purity Piping
Plumbing
Low Voltage
Voice & Data
Lighting
Security / Alarm
Transmission & Distribution
High Voltage
KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference
May 26, 2020
BUILDING SERVICES - U.S. Leading National Provider of Building Services
National HVAC Services
Building Control Systems
Retrofit Projects
Repair Services
Service Agreements
Operations & Maintenance
HVAC Services
Retrofit Projects
Preventative Maintenance
Energy Efficiency Upgrades
Base Operations
Facilities Management
IDIQ Projects
Operations & Maintenance
Supplier Management
KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference
May 26, 2020
U.S. Industrial Services
Leading Provider of Refinery / Petrochemical Turnaround Services
Heat Exchanger Service /
Fabrication
Embedded Contracts
Turnaround Services
̶Heat Exchangers, including HF Alky Units
̶Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units ̶Coking Units
Specialized Welding
Field Services
Maintenance / Capital Projects
KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference
May 26, 2020
RPOs by Market Sector - 3/31/20
Diverse Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) of $4.42 billion
7%
($ Millions) (Unaudited)
6%
2020 - Qtr. 1
9%
Commercial
$1,794
41%
Hospitality / Gaming
67
Industrial
515
13%
Healthcare
483
Institutional
587
Transportation
388
Water & Wastewater
285
Short Duration Projects
305
11%
12%
$4,424
1%
KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference
May 26, 2020
Key Financial Data - Income Statement
($ Thousands, except per share information ) (Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
Variance
2020
2019
$
%
Revenues
$
2,299,832
$
2,158,728
$
141,104
6.5%
Gross Profit
333,061
308,754
24,307
7.9%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
226,997
206,169
20,828
10.1%
Restructuring Expenses
69
275
(206)
N/M
Operating Income
$
105,995
$
102,310
$
3,685
3.6%
4.6%
4.7%
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
$
1.35
$
1.28
$
0.07
5.5%
KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference
May 26, 2020
Key Financial Data - Balance Sheet
($ Thousands)
(Unaudited)
03/31/20
12/31/19
Cash
$
347,092
$
358,818
Working Capital
$
899,006
$
721,273
Goodwill
$
1,064,853
$
1,063,911
Identifiable Intangible Assets, Net
$
597,897
$
611,444
Total Debt (excludes operating leases)
$
504,541
$
312,231
Stockholders' Equity
$
2,027,594
$
2,057,780
Total Debt / Total Capitalization
19.9%
13.2%
KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference
May 26, 2020
Current Company-Wide Priorities and Actions
Protect Employee Health and Safety
Instituted social distancing and other safety protocols
Providing PPE
Control Costs
~40% of salaried workforce furloughed or working reduced hours / pay
Named Executive Officers' annual salary temporarily reduced by 25%
Director compensation reduced by 22%
Frequent and Consistent Communication with Field Leadership
Proactively Work with Suppliers
Maintain Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position