Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EMCOR Group, Inc.    EME

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

(EME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMCOR : Keybanc Capital Markets - Industrials and Basic Materials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

EMCOR Group, Inc.

May 26, 2020

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures

Forward Looking Statements:

This material and related presentation contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such comments speak only as of the date on the cover of this slide deck and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding anticipated future operating and financial performance, the nature and impact of our remaining performance obligations, our ability to pursue acquisitions, our ability to return capital to shareholders, market opportunities, market growth, and customer trends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements are no guarantee of future performance. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions, changes in the political environment, changes in the specific markets for EMCOR's services, adverse business conditions, availability of adequate levels of surety bonding, increased competition, unfavorable labor productivity, mix of business, the impact of the 2020 ransomware attack, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue and operations. Certain of the risk factors associated with EMCOR's business are also discussed in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's 2019 Form 10-K and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.govand www.emcorgroup.com. Such risk factors should be taken into account in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures:

This material and related presentation may include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. We also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our on-going operations. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.

2

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

EMCOR Group

  • Leading specialty construction, building and industrial services provider
  • Over 80+ Million Hours Worked in 2019
  • Quarter 1 2020 RPOs of $4.42B

3

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

Why EMCOR

  • Significant expertise in project execution and service delivery
    • Excellence in managing skilled labor
  • Disciplined and effective cost management
  • Broad array of services delivered into growing end markets
    • Platform for earnings growth
  • Strong and liquid balance sheet
    • Flexibility for organic growth, acquisitions and share repurchases
  • History of consistent cash generation

̶ Operating cash flow ± net income

4

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

Leading Market Position Across all Businesses

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

2019 Revenue: $9.2B

CONSTRUCTIONSERVICES

U.S.

U.S.

U.S.

U.S.

MECHANICAL

ELECTRICAL

BUILDING

INDUSTRIAL

EMCOR UK

CONSTRUCTION

CONSTRUCTION

SERVICES

SERVICES

2019 Rev: $3.4B

2019 Rev: $2.2B

2019 Rev: $2.1B

2019 Rev: $1.1B

2019 Rev: $0.4B

5

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

CONSTRUCTION - U.S. Leading Specialty Construction Contractor

Sheet Metal

HVAC

Process Piping

Fire Protection

High Purity Piping

Plumbing

Low Voltage

Voice & Data

Lighting

Security / Alarm

Transmission & Distribution

High Voltage

6

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

BUILDING SERVICES - U.S. Leading National Provider of Building Services

National HVAC Services

Building Control Systems

Retrofit Projects

Repair Services

Service Agreements

Operations & Maintenance

HVAC Services

Retrofit Projects

Preventative Maintenance

Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Base Operations

Facilities Management

IDIQ Projects

Operations & Maintenance

Supplier Management

7

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

U.S. Industrial Services

Leading Provider of Refinery / Petrochemical Turnaround Services

Heat Exchanger Service /

Fabrication

Embedded Contracts

Turnaround Services

̶Heat Exchangers, including HF Alky Units

̶Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units ̶Coking Units

Specialized Welding

Field Services

Maintenance / Capital Projects

8

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

RPOs by Market Sector - 3/31/20

  • Diverse Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) of $4.42 billion

7%

($ Millions) (Unaudited)

6%

2020 - Qtr. 1

9%

Commercial

$1,794

41%

Hospitality / Gaming

67

Industrial

515

13%

Healthcare

483

Institutional

587

Transportation

388

Water & Wastewater

285

Short Duration Projects

305

11%

12%

$4,424

1%

9

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

Key Financial Data - Income Statement

($ Thousands, except per share information ) (Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

March 31,

Variance

2020

2019

$

%

Revenues

$

2,299,832

$

2,158,728

$

141,104

6.5%

Gross Profit

333,061

308,754

24,307

7.9%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

226,997

206,169

20,828

10.1%

Restructuring Expenses

69

275

(206)

N/M

Operating Income

$

105,995

$

102,310

$

3,685

3.6%

4.6%

4.7%

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

$

1.35

$

1.28

$

0.07

5.5%

10

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

Key Financial Data - Balance Sheet

($ Thousands)

(Unaudited)

03/31/20

12/31/19

Cash

$

347,092

$

358,818

Working Capital

$

899,006

$

721,273

Goodwill

$

1,064,853

$

1,063,911

Identifiable Intangible Assets, Net

$

597,897

$

611,444

Total Debt (excludes operating leases)

$

504,541

$

312,231

Stockholders' Equity

$

2,027,594

$

2,057,780

Total Debt / Total Capitalization

19.9%

13.2%

11

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

Current Company-Wide Priorities and Actions

  • Protect Employee Health and Safety
    • Instituted social distancing and other safety protocols
    • Providing PPE
  • Control Costs
    • ~40% of salaried workforce furloughed or working reduced hours / pay
    • Named Executive Officers' annual salary temporarily reduced by 25%
    • Director compensation reduced by 22%
  • Frequent and Consistent Communication with Field Leadership
  • Proactively Work with Suppliers
  • Maintain Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position
  • Ready to Return to 100% Capacity / Utilization

12

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Conference

May 26, 2020

EMCOR Credit Facility

  • 2020 Credit Agreement - Executed March 2, 2020
    • $300 million term loan
    • $1.3 billion revolving credit facility
      • Ability to increase to $1.9 billion
    • Matures on March 2, 2025

Credit Facility

Term Loan Balance

$

300,000,000

Total Revolving Credit Facility

$

1,300,000,000

Outstanding Borrowings

200,000,000

Letters of Credit Issued

78,963,183

Revolving Credit Available - 3/31/2020

$

1,021,036,817

13

Disclaimer

EMCOR Group Inc. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 00:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EMCOR GROUP, INC.
05/24EMCOR : Keybanc Capital Markets - Industrials and Basic Materials
PU
04/30EMCOR GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/30EMCOR : Quarter 1 Earnings Call
PU
04/30EMCOR GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30EMCOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
04/30EMCOR GROUP, INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/28EMCOR : 2019 Annual Report.
PU
04/22EMCOR GROUP INC. : Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2020
AQ
04/21EMCOR GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/21EMCOR GROUP, INC. : Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Results and Provide..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 830 M
EBIT 2020 363 M
Net income 2020 254 M
Finance 2020 269 M
Yield 2020 0,52%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 3 404 M
Chart EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
EMCOR Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 67,20 $
Last Close Price 62,06 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Guzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Pompa Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
David A. B. Brown Independent Director
Richard F. Hamm Independent Director
David Howard Laidley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMCOR GROUP, INC.-28.09%3 404
VINCI-22.38%46 403
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.85%29 492
FERROVIAL-15.50%18 112
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.44%17 491
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-11.05%16 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group