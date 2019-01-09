Emcor : Valley Milk, LLC Named Food Engineering Magazine's 2019 Plant of the Year

Valley Milk, LLC has won Food Engineering magazine’s 2019 Plant
of the Year Award for its new 142,000 square foot milk powder
manufacturing facility in Turlock, California that was designed and
built by Shambaugh
& Son, L.P., a subsidiary of EMCOR
Group, Inc. It marks the fifth time the prestigious food industry
recognition has been awarded to a facility designed and built by
Shambaugh & Son.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005106/en/
Valley Milk facility in Turlock, California designed and built by EMCOR's Shambaugh & Son. (Photo: Business Wire)
“This is a great honor for Valley Milk. Working with the Shambaugh team
has been a remarkable experience,” stated Patti Smith, CEO, Valley Milk,
LLC. “It is incredible to bring a complex vision to reality for our
company’s founders, and this award makes it even more meaningful.”
Paul R. Meyers, Jr., P.E., President and CEO, Shambaugh & Son, added,
“The Valley Milk facility has been an amazing project for our team.
Bringing together Shambaugh’s engineering, construction and dairy
processing experience with the expertise of Valley Milk’s founders and
their staff has proven to be a winning combination.”
Opened in 2018, Valley Milk’s facility can accept 50 milk tankers and
process 2.5 million pounds of milk into non-fat dry milk and skim milk
powder daily. Cognizant of California’s energy and water conservation
initiatives, Shambaugh & Son met or exceeded state regulations to reduce
energy costs and designed and built the facility to be nearly 100
percent sustainable on its own water usage.
Valley Milk is made up of five multi-generational Central Valley
California dairy families, as well as nutritionists and veterinarians.
The Turlock facility is supplied by 16 dairy farms and employs
approximately 55 people.
A leading facilities services and construction contractor, Shambaugh &
Son is a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), a Fortune 500®
leader in mechanical and electrical construction, energy infrastructure
and facilities services for a diverse range of businesses.
About EMCOR Group, Inc.
A Fortune 500® company with estimated 2018 revenues of ~$7.9B, EMCOR
Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is a leader in mechanical and electrical
construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building
services. A provider of critical infrastructure systems, EMCOR gives
life to new structures and sustains life in existing ones by its
planning, installing, operating, maintaining, and protecting the
sophisticated and dynamic systems that create facility environments—such
as electrical, mechanical, lighting, air conditioning, heating,
security, fire protection, and power generation systems—in virtually
every sector of the economy and for a diverse range of businesses,
organizations, and government. EMCOR represents a rare combination of
broad reach with local execution, combining the strength of an industry
leader with the knowledge and care of 170 locations. The ~36,000 skilled
employees of EMCOR have made the company, in the eyes of leading
business publications, amongst the “World’s Most Admired” and “Best
Managed." EMCOR’s diversity—in terms of the services it provides, the
industries it serves, and the geography it spans—has enabled it to
create a stable platform for sustained results. The Company’s strong
financial position has enabled it to attract and retain among the best
local and regional talent, to undertake and complete the most ambitious
projects, and to redefine and shape the future of the construction and
facilities services industry.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005106/en/