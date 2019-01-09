Emcor : Valley Milk, LLC Named Food Engineering Magazine's 2019 Plant of the Year

--- Award Marks Fifth Time a Facility Designed and Built by EMCOR’s Shambaugh & Son Has Won Food Engineering Plant of the Year ---

Valley Milk, LLC has won Food Engineering magazine’s 2019 Plant of the Year Award for its new 142,000 square foot milk powder manufacturing facility in Turlock, California that was designed and built by Shambaugh & Son, L.P., a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, Inc. It marks the fifth time the prestigious food industry recognition has been awarded to a facility designed and built by Shambaugh & Son.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005106/en/

Valley Milk facility in Turlock, California designed and built by EMCOR's Shambaugh & Son. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a great honor for Valley Milk. Working with the Shambaugh team has been a remarkable experience,” stated Patti Smith, CEO, Valley Milk, LLC. “It is incredible to bring a complex vision to reality for our company’s founders, and this award makes it even more meaningful.”

Paul R. Meyers, Jr., P.E., President and CEO, Shambaugh & Son, added, “The Valley Milk facility has been an amazing project for our team. Bringing together Shambaugh’s engineering, construction and dairy processing experience with the expertise of Valley Milk’s founders and their staff has proven to be a winning combination.”

Opened in 2018, Valley Milk’s facility can accept 50 milk tankers and process 2.5 million pounds of milk into non-fat dry milk and skim milk powder daily. Cognizant of California’s energy and water conservation initiatives, Shambaugh & Son met or exceeded state regulations to reduce energy costs and designed and built the facility to be nearly 100 percent sustainable on its own water usage.

Valley Milk is made up of five multi-generational Central Valley California dairy families, as well as nutritionists and veterinarians. The Turlock facility is supplied by 16 dairy farms and employs approximately 55 people.

A leading facilities services and construction contractor, Shambaugh & Son is a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), a Fortune 500® leader in mechanical and electrical construction, energy infrastructure and facilities services for a diverse range of businesses.

About EMCOR Group, Inc.

A Fortune 500® company with estimated 2018 revenues of ~$7.9B, EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. A provider of critical infrastructure systems, EMCOR gives life to new structures and sustains life in existing ones by its planning, installing, operating, maintaining, and protecting the sophisticated and dynamic systems that create facility environments—such as electrical, mechanical, lighting, air conditioning, heating, security, fire protection, and power generation systems—in virtually every sector of the economy and for a diverse range of businesses, organizations, and government. EMCOR represents a rare combination of broad reach with local execution, combining the strength of an industry leader with the knowledge and care of 170 locations. The ~36,000 skilled employees of EMCOR have made the company, in the eyes of leading business publications, amongst the “World’s Most Admired” and “Best Managed." EMCOR’s diversity—in terms of the services it provides, the industries it serves, and the geography it spans—has enabled it to create a stable platform for sustained results. The Company’s strong financial position has enabled it to attract and retain among the best local and regional talent, to undertake and complete the most ambitious projects, and to redefine and shape the future of the construction and facilities services industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005106/en/