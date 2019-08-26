EMCORE, Systron Donner Inertial and UR Group to Join Forces at DSEI 2019

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s leading-edge defense systems and high-speed communication network infrastructures, announced today that it will join forces with Systron Donner Inertial and UR Group at DSEI 2019 at the ExCeL Centre in London, England, September 10-13. We invite you to visit us in the North Hall, USA Pavilion, Booth N5-320. DSEI is the premiere event to see the latest products and innovations from the full spectrum of global defense suppliers.



EMCORE, and recently acquired Systron Donner Inertial, design and manufacture advanced navigation products offering a broad and complementary suite of ITAR free solutions that is among the most comprehensive in the industry. EMCORE’s single-axis FOGs and three-axis IMUs (Inertial Measurement Units) and INS (Inertial Navigation Systems), along with Systron’s world-leading quartz-based MEMS Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, IMUs and GPS/INS products deliver higher performance with lower CSWaP (Cost, Size, Weight, and Power) than competing products. Our navigation systems feature high bandwidth, high input rate, and low noise combined with proprietary integrated optoelectronics which makes them ideal inertial navigation devices for UAVs, UUVs, manned aircraft and rotorcraft, missiles, guided bombs and torpedoes, weapons stabilization and targeting, man-portable warfighter applications, geolocation, autonomous vehicles and numerous other industrial applications.

At DSEI, EMCORE and Systron Donner will showcase our extensive range of legacy and new products including the recently announced EMCORE-OrionTM EN-2000 series of IMUs and INS which can deliver stand-alone aircraft navigator performance at 1/3 the size of traditional Ring Laser (RLG) systems. On display also will be EMCORE’s complete line of FOGs and FOG IMUs including the EMCORE-HawkeyeTM EG-120 FOG and EN-300 series IMU. The EG-120 is the smallest, most affordable closed-loop FOGs available, and the EN-300 series can deliver up to ten-times the performance of competing IMUs depending on the model. Systron will showcase the new SDI600 IMU, proven to outperform popular legacy tactical RLG at a fraction of the CSWaP, along with the ITAR-free SDI300/SDI310 IMUs, which are integral to the new Boeing 777X fly-by-wire flight control system.

In partnership with UR Group, an international technology provider of fully tailored customer-driven solutions, EMCORE and Systron Donner Inertial are transforming navigation worldwide with leading-edge products, expert application support and technology guidance.

To learn more, or schedule a meeting at DSEI, contact EMCORE at navigation-sales@emcore.com . We look forward to the opportunity to meet with you to discuss how our wide range of advanced navigation solutions can support your initiatives.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s leading-edge defense systems and high-speed communication network infrastructures. Our optical chips, components, subsystems and systems enable broadband and wireless providers to continually enhance their network capacity, speed and coverage to advance the free flow of information that empowers the lives of millions of people daily. The Mixed-Signal Optics technology at the heart of our broadband transmission products is shared with our fiber optic gyros and military communications links to provide the aerospace and defense markets state-of-the-art systems that keep us safe in an increasingly unpredictable world. EMCORE’s performance-leading optical components and systems serve a broad array of applications including cable television, fiber-to-the-premise networks, telecommunications, data centers, wireless infrastructure, satellite RF fiber links, navigation systems and military communications. EMCORE has fully vertically-integrated manufacturing capability through its world-class Indium Phosphide (InP) wafer fabrication facility at our headquarters in Alhambra, California, and is ISO 9001 certified in Alhambra and at our facility in Beijing, China. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com .

About UR Group

UR Group is an international technology provider and enabler of customer-driven integrated solutions specializing in navigation and advanced communications in industrial networking, wireless, satellite, sensors and fiber optic-based applications. UR Group’s Technology Enablement model combines a leading-edge solutions portfolio with integrated services such as custom design, product development and supply chain management. Customers are served by a technically enabled international sales team that provides expert application support and technology guidance. For more information, visit www.ur-group.com .

