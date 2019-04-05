Log in
Emera : Approves Quarterly Dividends

0
04/05/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- On April 5, 2019 the Board of Directors of Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) approved quarterly dividends on its common shares and First Preferred Shares, each of which is payable on and after May 15, 2019 to the applicable shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2019, as follows:

1. $0.5875 per common share;

2. $0.1597 per Series A First Preferred Share;

3. $0.2115 per Series B First Preferred Share;

4. $0.29506 per Series C First Preferred Share;

5. $0.28125 per Series E First Preferred Share;

6. $0.265625 per Series F First Preferred Share; and

7. $0.30625 per Series H First Preferred Share.

Emera Inc. hereby notifies the shareholders of its common shares and its First Preferred Shares that such dividends declared qualify as eligible dividends pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation.

About Emera Inc.
Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia with approximately $32 billion in assets and 2018 revenues of more than $6.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments throughout North America, and in four Caribbean countries. Emera's common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, and EMA.PR.H. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional Information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005337/en/

Emera Inc.
Investor Relations:
Ken McOnie, 902-428-6945
ken.mconie@emera.com
or
Erin Power, 902-428-6760
erin.power@emera.com
Media:
902-222-2683
media@emera.com

Source: Emera Inc.

Disclaimer

Emera Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 16:06:02 UTC
