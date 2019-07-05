Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Emera Inc    EMA   CA2908761018

EMERA INC

(EMA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/05 11:04:42 am
54.21 CAD   -0.64%
10:33aEMERA : Approves Quarterly Dividends
PU
06/13EMERA MAINE : DBRS Maintains ENMAX Corporation Under Review with Negative Implications Status
AQ
05/16EMERA : Announces Election of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emera : Approves Quarterly Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 10:33am EDT

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- On July 5, 2019 the Board of Directors of Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) approved quarterly dividends on its common shares and First Preferred Shares, each of which is payable on and after August 15, 2019 to the applicable shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2019, as follows:

  1. $0.5875 per common share;
  2. $0.1597 per Series A First Preferred Share;
  3. $0.2205 per Series B First Preferred Share;
  4. $0.29506 per Series C First Preferred Share;
  5. $0.28125 per Series E First Preferred Share;
  6. $0.265625 per Series F First Preferred Share; and
  7. $0.30625 per Series H First Preferred Share.

Emera Inc. hereby notifies the shareholders of its common shares and its First Preferred Shares that such dividends declared qualify as eligible dividends pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation.

About Emera Inc.
 Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia with approximately $32 billion in assets and 2018 revenues of more than $6.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments throughout North America, and in four Caribbean countries. Emera's common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, and EMA.PR.H. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional Information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190705005201/en/

Emera Inc.
Investor Relations:
Ken McOnie, 902-428-6945
ken.mconie@emera.com
or
Erin Power, 902-428-6760
erin.power@emera.com
Media:
902-222-2683

Source: Emera Inc.

Disclaimer

Emera Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 14:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERA INC
10:33aEMERA : Approves Quarterly Dividends
PU
06/13EMERA MAINE : DBRS Maintains ENMAX Corporation Under Review with Negative Implic..
AQ
06/11EMERA : Nova Scotia Power already meets Paris Climate Accord targets
AQ
05/16EMERA : Announces Election of Directors
PU
05/02LANDIS+GYR : Grand Bahama Power Company Selects Landis+Gyr for Smart Grid Projec..
AQ
04/30EMERA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/15EMERA : Teleconference on May 10 to Discuss Q1 2019 Results and Annual Meeting o..
PU
04/12EMERA : Nova Scotia Legislature Approves Removal of Legislative Restriction on N..
PU
04/08EMERA : Approves Quarterly Dividends
AQ
04/05EMERA : Approves Quarterly Dividends
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 6 514 M
EBIT 2019 1 464 M
Net income 2019 685 M
Debt 2019 15 577 M
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,39x
EV / Sales2020 4,54x
Capitalization 13 011 M
Chart EMERA INC
Duration : Period :
Emera Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 53,5  CAD
Last Close Price 54,6  CAD
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Carlyle Balfour President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Jacqueline Sheppard Chairman
Gregory W. Blunden Chief Financial Officer
Roman Coba Chief Information Officer
Allan L. Edgeworth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERA INC24.82%9 945
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.08%99 968
ENEL27.82%73 489
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.40%65 597
IBERDROLA24.42%64 102
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.31%62 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About