Emera : Q4 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today Emera (TSX: EMA) announced it will release itsQ42018 results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, before markets open. The Company will host a teleconference and webcast the same day at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic time (8:30 a.m. Toronto/Montreal/New York; 7:30 a.m. Winnipeg; 6:30 a.m. Calgary; 5:30 a.m. Vancouver) to discuss the results.

Analysts and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-866-521-4909. International parties are invited to participate by dialing 1-647-427-2311. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Company's website, www.emera.com. A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 19, 2019, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and entering pass code 8885747.

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia with approximately $30 billion in assets and 2017 revenues of more than $6 billion. The company invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and distribution, and utility energy services with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments throughout North America, and in four Caribbean countries. Emera's common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F. and EMA.PR.H. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional Information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

