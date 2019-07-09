Log in
Emera : Teleconference on August 12 to Discuss Q2 2019 Results

07/09/2019 | 10:53am EDT

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today Emera (TSX: EMA) announced that it will release itsQ2 2019 results on Monday, August 12, 2019, before markets open. The Company will host a teleconference and webcast the same day at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic (8:30 a.m. Eastern) to discuss the results.

Analysts and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-866-521-4909. International parties are invited to participate by dialing 1-647-427-2311. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Company's website, www.emera.com. A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until September 12, 2019, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and entering pass code 7697419.

About Emera Inc.

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $32 billion in assets and 2018 revenues of more than $6.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments throughout North America, and in four Caribbean countries. Emera's common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F and EMA.PR.H. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional Information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005620/en/

Emera Inc.
Investor Relations:
Erin Power, 902-428-6760
erin.power@emera.com

Media:
902-222-2683
media@emera.com

Source: Emera Inc.

Disclaimer

Emera Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 14:52:08 UTC
