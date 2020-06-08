Log in
Emera Inc. : Announces Election of Directors

06/08/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 5, 2020, on a vote by ballot, each of the 11 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated April 21, 2020 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

 

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Scott C. Balfour

113,082,913

99.82

201,320

0.18

James V. Bertram

113,027,552

99.77

256,681

0.23

Sylvia D. Chrominska

113,016,951

99.76

267,282

0.24

Henry E. Demone

113,126,430

99.86

157,803

0.14

Kent M. Harvey

112,762,345

99.54

521,888

0.46

B. Lynn Loewen

113,120,775

99.86

163,458

0.14

John B. Ramil

112,988,651

99.74

295,582

0.26

Andrea S. Rosen

112,541,994

99.34

742,239

0.66

Richard P. Sergel

113,006,056

99.75

278,177

0.25

M. Jacqueline Sheppard

113,066,920

99.81

217,313

0.19

Jochen E. Tilk

113,009,750

99.76

274,483

0.24

Final voting results of all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 5, 2020 will be filed on www.sedar.com

About Emera Inc.

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $34 billion in assets and 2019 revenues of more than $6.1 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments throughout North America, and in four Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F and EMA.PR.H. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional Information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.


© Business Wire 2020
