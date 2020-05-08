Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.    EMH   CA29102R1064

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(EMH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emerald Health Therapeutics to Host 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 07:01am EDT

VANCOUVER, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (“Emerald”) (TSXV: EMH; OTCQX: EMHTF) today announced that, further to its news release on April 29th, Emerald will report audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

To access the audio broadcast, please dial (866) 652-5200, or via the internet at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/emhtf200514.html

An archived version of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the “Investors” section of Emerald’s website:
https://ir.emeraldhealth.ca/events-and-presentations

Emerald also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options to directors at an exercise price of $0.165 per common share for a period of 5 years. All stock options will vest immediately.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is committed to cutting-edge cannabis science to create new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis and non-cannabis products. With an emphasis on innovation and production excellence, Emerald’s three distinct operating assets are designed to uniquely serve the Canadian marketplace and international opportunities. These assets, all in full production, include: its Richmond, BC-based greenhouse operation (78,000 square feet) capable of producing organic-certified product; Verdélite, its premium craft cannabis production indoor facility in St. Eustache, Québec (88,000 square foot); and Pure Sunfarms, its 41.3%-owned joint venture in Delta, BC, producing high quality, affordably priced products (1.1 million square feet). Its Emerald Naturals joint venture has launched a new natural wellness product category with its non-cannabis endocannabinoid-supporting product line and is expanding distribution across Canada.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:

Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer
(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

Emerald Investor Relations
(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5
invest@emeraldhealth.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, changes of law and regulations; changes of government; failure to obtain regulatory approvals or permits; failure to obtain necessary financing; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; regulatory changes; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; as well as the risk factors described in Emerald’s annual information form and other regulatory filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Emerald undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTIC
07:01aEMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS TO HOST : 30 am et
GL
04/29EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS : Extends Dates for Filing Financial Statements
AQ
04/29Emerald Health Therapeutics to Launch Rapid Onset Nanoemulsion Cannabinoid & ..
GL
04/06EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS : Proposes to Amend Warrant Terms
AQ
04/06EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS : Releases First Harvest of Premium Cannabis from it..
AQ
04/03EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS : rsquo; Pure Sunfarms JV Expands Credit Facility wi..
AQ
03/10EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS : Village Farms International Announces Finalization..
AQ
03/09EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS : Signs LOI with Sigma Analytical Services
AQ
03/09Emerald Health Therapeutics, Pure Sunfarms, and Village Farms Complete Settle..
GL
03/03Emerald Health Therapeutics, Pure Sunfarms, and Village Farms Settle All Disp..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 27,9 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 30,8 M
Chart EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,40  CAD
Last Close Price 0,16  CAD
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riaz Amirali Bandali President & Chief Executive Officer
Avtar S. Dhillon Executive Chairman
Jennifer Hepburn Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James L. Heppell Director
Punit S. Dhillon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC.-50.77%23
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-20.98%5 459
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-1.08%4 952
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-1.66%2 819
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-25.18%2 308
CRONOS GROUP INC.-20.96%1 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group