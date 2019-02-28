Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that it has signed an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Department of State to establish a long-term, reliable, and stable supply chain for medical countermeasures that address chemical warfare agents. The contract is comprised of a five-year base period of performance along with five one-year option periods with a total contract value of a minimum of approximately $7 million to a maximum of $100 million over the contract’s period of performance. Emergent will be supplying two of its current medical countermeasures addressing chemical threats; the Trobigard® atropine sulfate/obidoxime chloride auto-injector, a drug-device combination product for emergency use in the event of nerve agent or organophosphate poisoning, and RSDL® (Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit), which is intended to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents and T-2 toxin from the skin.



“Emergent is pleased with this follow-on opportunity to meet the U.S. government’s need for medical countermeasures that enhance the security of U.S. diplomats and other Chief of Mission personnel engaged in high-risk environments worldwide,” said Doug White, senior vice president and head of the devices business unit at Emergent BioSolutions. “Our mission – to protect and enhance life – has been at the core of our 20-year history of partnering with governments. We look forward to successfully completing deliveries of our Trobigard auto-injector under our 2017 contract and to our continued partnership with the State Department as we expand our portfolio of solutions to address existing and emerging chemical warfare agents for the long-term.”

“One of our most important responsibilities is to respond to critical threats to Department diplomatic missions overseas and to maintain the safety of deployed employees,” said William A. Walters, M.D., managing director of operational medicine for the U.S. Department of State. “This begins with establishing a stable supply chain of medical countermeasures and ensuring adequate stockpiles as we equip ourselves with the tools that best enable a safe, accurate, and timely response to the highest risk chemical agents.”

Under this IDIQ contract, Emergent will maintain the capability to manufacture and deliver various medical countermeasures defined by the Department of State, including the Trobigard auto-injector, Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit, and auto-injector training devices.

About Emergent’s Chemical Medical Countermeasure Programs

Emergent has proprietary medical countermeasure products and product candidates that address accidental or deliberate exposure to chemical agents. Emergent is currently partnering with the U.S. government to develop new auto-injector and intranasal products to defend against emerging chemical threats such as nerve agents and cyanide. These drug-device combination products are designed to support chemical defense programs by governments around the world to protect military and civilian populations.

About Trobigard

Trobigard® atropine sulfate 2mg/obidoxime chloride 220mg auto-injector is Emergent’s first nerve agent antidote product launched outside the United States. It has been designed as a pre-hospital medical intervention during nerve agent and organophosphate poisoning. Trobigard auto-injector is manufactured in Germany and is currently stockpiled and fielded by select European, Middle Eastern, and other U.S. allied countries authorized to purchase emergency use products. The Trobigard auto-injector has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not promoted or distributed in the U.S.

About RSDL

The RSDL® (Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit) is an FDA-cleared device consisting of a lotion impregnated sponge in an easy-to-open packet. The RSDL kit is intended to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents and T-2 toxin from the skin. RSDL kit was initially developed by Defence Research and Development Canada, an agency of the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND), to prepare the Canadian forces for chemical warfare attacks. The U.S. Department of Defense became interested in RSDL kits and the military then filed with the FDA. The FDA issued 510(k) clearance for RSDL kits in November 2002. The European CE Mark and Australian TGA clearances were later issued. The RSDL kit has been adopted by several militaries around the world with over 15 million packets of RSDL sold in over 35 countries.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

