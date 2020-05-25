Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emergent BioSolutions Inc.    EBS

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

(EBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emergent BioSolutions : Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 01:13pm EDT
Download PDF798.4 KB

Disclaimer

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 17:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
01:13pEMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2020
PU
05/12Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences
GL
05/07EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS TO HOLD VIRTUA : 00am EDT
AQ
05/01EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
05/01EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
04/30EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
04/30Emergent BioSolutions Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2020
GL
04/24EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
04/24EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : Signs Agreement to be U.S. Manufacturing Partner for Joh..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 200 M
EBIT 2020 188 M
Net income 2020 137 M
Debt 2020 530 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
EV / Sales2021 3,57x
Capitalization 4 435 M
Chart EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 85,29 $
Last Close Price 84,59 $
Spread / Highest target 8,76%
Spread / Average Target 0,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert G. Kramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fuad El Hibri Executive Chairman
Adam Robert Havey Executive VP-Business Operations
Richard Scott Lindahl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
W. James Jackson Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.56.79%4 435
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.03%380 356
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.48%303 907
PFIZER, INC.-4.29%208 306
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.03%192 766
NOVARTIS AG-10.58%186 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group