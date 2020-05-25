Emergent BioSolutions : Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2020
05/25/2020 | 01:13pm EDT
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 17:12:05 UTC
Sales 2020
1 200 M
EBIT 2020
188 M
Net income 2020
137 M
Debt 2020
530 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
33,8x
P/E ratio 2021
26,5x
EV / Sales2020
4,14x
EV / Sales2021
3,57x
Capitalization
4 435 M
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
85,29 $
Last Close Price
84,59 $
Spread / Highest target
8,76%
Spread / Average Target
0,82%
Spread / Lowest Target
-8,97%
