EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC

(EBS)
Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

09/26/2019 | 09:28am EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2019 to be held in New York from October 2 to 4.

Presentation date and time will be updated on the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors” as the information becomes available.

The company will be webcasting its presentation, which may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its most recently reported financial results and guidance. The webcast will be available both live and by replay, accessible from the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
BurrowsR@ebsi.com

Media Contact:
Lynn Kieffer
Vice President, Corporate Communications
240-631-3391
KiefferL@ebsi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
