Emergent BioSolutions to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call on July 30, 2020
07/16/2020 | 06:31am EDT
GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2020, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2020, and financial outlook for full year 2020.
This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:
Live Teleconference Information: Dial in number: (855) 766-6521 International dial in number: (262) 912-6157 Conference ID: 7380905
Investor Contact: Robert G. Burrows Vice President, Investor Relations 240-631-3280 BurrowsR@ebsi.com
Media Contact: Miko B. Neri Senior Director, Corporate Communications 240-631-3392 NeriM@ebsi.com