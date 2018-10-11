Emergent BioSolutions to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conduct a Conference Call on November 1, 2018
0
10/11/2018 | 12:31pm CEST
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2018, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018, and revenue and net income guidance for full year 2018.
This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:
Live Teleconference Information: Dial in number: (855) 766-6521 International dial in: (262) 912-6157 Conference ID: 93346559
About Emergent BioSolutions Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. Through our work, we envision protecting and enhancing 50 million lives with our products by 2025. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.
