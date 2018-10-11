Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emergent Biosolutions Inc    EBS

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Emergent BioSolutions to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conduct a Conference Call on November 1, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 12:31pm CEST

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2018, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018, and revenue and net income guidance for full year 2018.

This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:

Live Teleconference Information:
Dial in number: (855) 766-6521
International dial in: (262) 912-6157
Conference ID: 93346559

Live Webcast Information:
Visit https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u4z3sdn3 for the live webcast feed.

A replay of the call can be accessed on Emergent’s website emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors.”

About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. Through our work, we envision protecting and enhancing 50 million lives with our products by 2025. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
BurrowsR@ebsi.com

Media Contact:
Lynn Kieffer
Vice President, Corporate Communications
240-631-3391
KiefferL@ebsi.com

emergent logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC
12:31pEmergent BioSolutions to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Con..
GL
10/05EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets,..
AQ
10/05EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : Completes Acquisition of Specialty Vaccines Company PaxV..
AQ
10/05EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : Completes Acquisition of Specialty Vaccines Company PaxV..
AQ
09/26EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : Expands Manufacturing Capability With ABEC Dual Purpose ..
AQ
08/31EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : Eyeing $1B annual sales, Emergent BioSolutions to buy Na..
AQ
08/29EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : to Acquire ADAPT Pharma
AQ
08/29EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : acquires opioid overdose program
AQ
08/28EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregis..
AQ
08/28EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : Joins Effort to Combat National Public Health Threat Fro..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09Altimmune Declines Too Much 
10/05Emergent Biosolutions completes acquisition of PaxVax 
10/03Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Presents At Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthc.. 
08/29Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) CEO Dan Abdun-Nabi on Acquisition of Adapt P.. 
08/28Emergent Bio to acquire Adapt Pharma for up to $735M 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 737 M
EBIT 2018 154 M
Net income 2018 118 M
Finance 2018 246 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 26,85
P/E ratio 2019 21,66
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,22x
Capitalization 3 243 M
Chart EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Emergent Biosolutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 65,8 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Abdun-Nabi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Kramer President & Chief Operating Officer
Fuad El Hibri Executive Chairman
Richard S. Lindahl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
W. James Jackson Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC32.84%3 243
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.37%373 440
PFIZER25.54%266 550
NOVARTIS2.57%217 383
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.05%213 174
MERCK AND COMPANY25.20%192 390
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.