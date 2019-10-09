Emergent BioSolutions to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conduct a Conference Call on November 6, 2019
10/09/2019 | 11:31am BST
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2019, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019, and financial outlook for full year 2019.
This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:
Live Teleconference Information: Dial in number: (855) 766-6521 International dial in: (262) 912-6157 Conference ID: 1169597
About Emergent BioSolutions Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.
Investor Contact: Robert G. Burrows Vice President, Investor Relations 240-631-3280 BurrowsR@ebsi.com
Media Contact: Lynn Kieffer Vice President, Corporate Communications 240-631-3391 KiefferL@ebsi.com