Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emergent BioSolutions Inc.    EBS

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

(EBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emergent BioSolutions to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conduct a Conference Call on November 6, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 11:31am BST

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2019, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019, and financial outlook for full year 2019.

This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:

Live Teleconference Information:
Dial in number: (855) 766-6521
International dial in: (262) 912-6157
Conference ID: 1169597
 
Live Webcast Information:
Visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bzej96zz for the live webcast feed.

A replay of the call can be accessed on Emergent’s website emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors.”

About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
BurrowsR@ebsi.com

Media Contact:
Lynn Kieffer
Vice President, Corporate Communications
240-631-3391
KiefferL@ebsi.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
11:31aEmergent BioSolutions to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Con..
GL
09/30EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : Receives NIH Research Grant to Further Develop AP007, It..
AQ
09/30EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Co..
AQ
09/27EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : Receives NIH Research Grant to Further Develop AP007, It..
AQ
09/26Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare C..
GL
09/25Emergent BioSolutions Awarded $20 Million to Develop Diazepam Auto-Injector t..
GL
09/04EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulat..
AQ
09/03Emergent BioSolutions Awarded 10-Year HHS Contract to Deliver ACAM2000®, (Sma..
GL
08/14Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Series of Investor Conferences
GL
08/05EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Six Mon..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 118 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 89,9 M
Debt 2019 458 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,80x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Chart EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 65,33  $
Last Close Price 51,78  $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert G. Kramer President, CEO, COO & Director
Fuad El Hibri Executive Chairman
Richard S. Lindahl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
W. James Jackson Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sharon M. Solomon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.-12.65%2 672
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.16%347 948
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.54%244 798
MERCK AND COMPANY9.00%213 254
PFIZER-18.83%195 965
NOVARTIS14.59%195 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group