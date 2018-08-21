Emergent Capital Inc : Emergent Capital Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call for August 21, 2018

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: EMGC) announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its second quarter 2018 financial results.

To join the call, please dial (877) 407-0782 (toll free) or (201) 689-8567. The conference call will also be broadcast live through a link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.emergentcapital.com/.

The Company requests that questions are submitted via email ahead of time to ir@emergentcapital.com.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks starting on August 21, 2018 at approximately 8 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 877-481-4010 in the U.S. and 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is#37324.A replay will also be available only online at http://ir.emergentcapital.com/

About Emergent Capital, Inc.

Emergent (OTCQX: EMGC) is a specialty finance company that invests in life settlements. More information about Emergent can be found at www.emergentcapital.com .

