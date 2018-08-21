Emergent Capital Inc : Emergent Capital Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call for August 21, 2018

Log in
08/21/2018 | 01:52am CEST

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: EMGC) announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its second quarter 2018 financial results.

To join the call, please dial (877) 407-0782 (toll free) or (201) 689-8567. The conference call will also be broadcast live through a link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.emergentcapital.com/.

The Company requests that questions are submitted via email ahead of time to ir@emergentcapital.com.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks starting on August 21, 2018 at approximately 8 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 877-481-4010 in the U.S. and 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is#37324.A replay will also be available only online at http://ir.emergentcapital.com/

About Emergent Capital, Inc.

Emergent (OTCQX: EMGC) is a specialty finance company that invests in life settlements. More information about Emergent can be found at www.emergentcapital.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Emergent Capital, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although Emergent believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Emergent does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR
Rob Fink
646.415.8972
Rob@HaydenIR.com
www.emergentcapital.com

SOURCE: Emergent Capital, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
