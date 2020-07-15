Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore : Notification Of Results Release

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. wishes to advise that it intends to release its financial results for the financial period ended 30 June 2020 on or about 12 August 2020.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor') for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST'). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is:

Name: Mr Shervyn Essex, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.

Address: 9 Raffles Place, #29-01 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619

Telephone: (65) 6381 6966

