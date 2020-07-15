Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd.    1C0   SG1DD5000009

EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD.

(1C0)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Catalist Market - 07/14
0.026 SGD   0.00%
06:06aEMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE : Notification Of Results Release
PU
07/08EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/22REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore : Notification Of Results Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 06:06am EDT
Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. wishes to advise that it intends to release its financial results for the financial period ended 30 June 2020 on or about 12 August 2020.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor') for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST'). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is:
Name: Mr Shervyn Essex, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.
Address: 9 Raffles Place, #29-01 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619
Telephone: (65) 6381 6966

Disclaimer

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 10:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SI
06:06aEMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE : Notification Of Results Release
PU
07/08EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/22REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
04/25EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE : Update On Convertible Loan Agreement With Lu..
PU
04/09WAIVER : : Automatic Extension Of Time To Hold The Company's Annual General Meet..
PU
04/02EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE : Cessation Of Quarterly Financial Statements ..
PU
04/02WAIVER : : Application For Extension Of Time To Hold The Company's Annual Genera..
PU
01/28EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE : Notification Of Results Release
PU
2019EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE : Notification Of Results Release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 41,4 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net income 2019 6,71 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
Net Debt 2019 72,5 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,45x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thiam Hee Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Lin Zhu Group President & Executive Director
Mong Seng Ang Non-Executive Group Chairman
Joseph Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Cheng Kwee Teo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD.30.00%18
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.52%36 789
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-17.79%35 267
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.73%31 511
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.15%29 120
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.64%28 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group