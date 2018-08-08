Blog: Raising the Standard of Refrigerated Reliability

In just a little more than five years since its creation, the Copeland Scroll™ K5 compressor has set a high standard for efficiency and reliability in mission-critical refrigeration applications. Read the full article here.

Based on enhancements to the proven Copeland Scroll compression platform, the innovative K5 quickly became a workhorse in supermarket refrigeration, restaurant walk-in coolers and process chillers used in plants and environmental chambers. Below are some of the reasons the K5 has become one of the most trusted compressors in refrigeration.

Proven reliability

The K5 offers up to 70 percent fewer moving parts than reciprocating compressors and features precision-machined scrolls that deliver high-efficiency operation. On-board CoreSense™ Diagnostics combined with both liquid and vapor injection capabilities help ensure optimum system performance in a variety of applications.

Energy efficiency

Optimized scrolls and motors deliver up to 10 percent efficiency gains over legacy Copeland Scroll compressors - with vapor injection on low-temperature models improving efficiency by up to 20 percent and system capacity by up to 50 percent. The addition of variable volume ratio (VVR) technology allows the compressor to run efficiently in high ambient environments and improves performance in low-condensing operation. Several case studies have shown the K5 can deliver significant energy-efficiency improvements in supermarket applications over semi-hermetic reciprocating compressors.

Precise temperature and capacity control

Digital compression technology provides precise case temperature control, improves product quality and minimizes frost accumulation. Simple digital modulation enables varying capacities for fluctuating refrigeration loads, while the K5's continuous operation minimizes compressor starts/stops for added reliability, reduced maintenance and increased longevity.

Compact design and wide application range

Compared to its semi-hermetic counterparts, the K5's compact design delivers enhanced application flexibility and helps improve serviceability throughout the lifecycle. The K5 line has been expanded to cover small- to large-capacity requirements in medium- and low-temperature applications and is certified for use with low-GWP, hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) alternatives R-448A and R-449A. In addition, our North American customers will be pleased to know that the K5 is now manufactured in the United States, helping to reduce lead times.

In the face of a major industry transitions and new challenges emerging quicker than ever, the K5 continues to help customers respond to changing market conditions. By evolving to address varying requirements and enabling enhanced operational strategies, the K5 is continuing to set the standard for reliability in mission-critical refrigeration applications.