EMERSON ELECTRIC (EMR)

EMERSON ELECTRIC (EMR)
  Report  
08/07 10:03:09 pm
74.66 USD   +4.24%
Blog: Raising the Standard of Refrigerated Reliability

08/08/2018 | 09:37am CEST

In just a little more than five years since its creation, the Copeland Scroll™ K5 compressor has set a high standard for efficiency and reliability in mission-critical refrigeration applications. Read the full article here.

Based on enhancements to the proven Copeland Scroll compression platform, the innovative K5 quickly became a workhorse in supermarket refrigeration, restaurant walk-in coolers and process chillers used in plants and environmental chambers. Below are some of the reasons the K5 has become one of the most trusted compressors in refrigeration.

Proven reliability

The K5 offers up to 70 percent fewer moving parts than reciprocating compressors and features precision-machined scrolls that deliver high-efficiency operation. On-board CoreSense™ Diagnostics combined with both liquid and vapor injection capabilities help ensure optimum system performance in a variety of applications.

Energy efficiency

Optimized scrolls and motors deliver up to 10 percent efficiency gains over legacy Copeland Scroll compressors - with vapor injection on low-temperature models improving efficiency by up to 20 percent and system capacity by up to 50 percent. The addition of variable volume ratio (VVR) technology allows the compressor to run efficiently in high ambient environments and improves performance in low-condensing operation. Several case studies have shown the K5 can deliver significant energy-efficiency improvements in supermarket applications over semi-hermetic reciprocating compressors.

Precise temperature and capacity control

Digital compression technology provides precise case temperature control, improves product quality and minimizes frost accumulation. Simple digital modulation enables varying capacities for fluctuating refrigeration loads, while the K5's continuous operation minimizes compressor starts/stops for added reliability, reduced maintenance and increased longevity.

Compact design and wide application range

Compared to its semi-hermetic counterparts, the K5's compact design delivers enhanced application flexibility and helps improve serviceability throughout the lifecycle. The K5 line has been expanded to cover small- to large-capacity requirements in medium- and low-temperature applications and is certified for use with low-GWP, hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) alternatives R-448A and R-449A. In addition, our North American customers will be pleased to know that the K5 is now manufactured in the United States, helping to reduce lead times.

In the face of a major industry transitions and new challenges emerging quicker than ever, the K5 continues to help customers respond to changing market conditions. By evolving to address varying requirements and enabling enhanced operational strategies, the K5 is continuing to set the standard for reliability in mission-critical refrigeration applications.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 07:36:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 303 M
EBIT 2018 3 073 M
Net income 2018 2 039 M
Debt 2018 2 725 M
Yield 2018 2,60%
P/E ratio 2018 23,50
P/E ratio 2019 20,50
EV / Sales 2018 2,77x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 45 127 M
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 74,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward L. Monser President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC2.77%45 127
KEYENCE CORPORATION-6.90%65 910
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.06%45 941
NIDEC CORPORATION0.09%43 231
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.52%35 180
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-4.24%34 168
