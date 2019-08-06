Log in
Emerson Electric : 3Q Earnings Beat Estimates

08/06/2019 | 07:57am EDT

By Sarah Coffey

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates.

The St. Louis manufacturing company posted a profit of $604 million, or 97 cents a share, compared to $712 million, or $1.12 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 94 cents a share.

Sales rose 5% to $4.68 billion, Emerson said, falling short of the $4.82 billion expected by analysts, per FactSet.

Emerson maintained its 2019 earnings forecast of $3.60 to $3.70 a share.

Write to Sarah Coffey at sarah.coffey@wsj.com

