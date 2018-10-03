Log in
Emerson Electric : Acquires HTE Engineering Services

10/03/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

Acquisition complements and strengthens Emerson's global presence in heat staking

ST. LOUIS (October 3, 2018) - Emerson today announced it has acquired Ireland-based HTE Engineering Services Ltd., which will join the Assembly Technologies business within Emerson's Automation Solutions platform.

'HTE builds upon and strengthens Emerson's capabilities and solutions for plastic joining with a unique technology to serve our customers in discrete end markets,' said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions.

HTE offers heat staking technologies, a method of joining two or more parts when at least one is made from plastic. The applications for heat staking - which include automotive interiors/exteriors, electronics and PC boards, and medical devices - help the company more effectively tap new market opportunities by further enhancing the company's joining technologies solutions.

'The acquisition of HTE allows Emerson to fill out our Branson plastic joining portfolio and continue to offer a process-neutral approach for our customers' advanced material joining applications in key market segments like medical equipment, packaging and automotive assembly,' said John Meek, president of Assembly Technologies, Emerson Automation Solutions.

'We are pleased to join Emerson and look forward to the opportunity for growth that comes from being a part of a company with significant global scale and reach to better serve our customers,' said Patrick Wood, managing director and founder of HTE Engineering.

HTE Engineering Services is headquartered in Dunboyne, County Meath, Ireland. Terms of the acquisition, which closed on October 1, were not disclosed.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be 'forward-looking' statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, competitive and technological factors, and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Media:
• Inquiries: AutomationSolutionsPR@Emerson.com
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInGoogle+YouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 14:07:02 UTC
