Emerson Electric : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
DELLAQUILA FRANK J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO [ EMR ]
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
ST. LOUIS, MO 63136
(City) (State)
(Zip)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
10/9/2018
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
Common Stock
F
V Amount
4526 (1) (3)
D
$77.51
(2)
186591
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:
-
(1) Shares withheld for required minimum taxes upon vesting of previously reported stock grant under shareholder approved benefit plan exempt pursuant to Rule 16b-3.
-
(2) Fair market value on date of the vesting described in Note 1.
-
(3) On October 9, 2018, the Reporting Person filed a Form 4 reporting shares withheld for taxes on the vesting of restricted stock. That filing reported the number of shares withheld at a 22% withholding rate instead of the required 37% withholding rate. This amendment corrects the amount of shares withheld.
Reporting Owners
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
DELLAQUILA FRANK J
C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 8000 W. FLORISSANT AVENUE ST. LOUIS, MO 63136
|
Senior Exec. VP and CFO
Signatures
/s/ John A. Sperino, as Attorney-in-Fact for Frank J. Dellaquila
** Signature of Reporting Person
10/12/2018
Date
