Emerson Electric : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

DELLAQUILA FRANK J

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO [ EMR ]

ST. LOUIS, MO 63136

10/9/2018

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

10/8/2018

Common Stock

4526 (1) (3)

$77.51

186591

(1) Shares withheld for required minimum taxes upon vesting of previously reported stock grant under shareholder approved benefit plan exempt pursuant to Rule 16b-3.

(2) Fair market value on date of the vesting described in Note 1.

(3) On October 9, 2018, the Reporting Person filed a Form 4 reporting shares withheld for taxes on the vesting of restricted stock. That filing reported the number of shares withheld at a 22% withholding rate instead of the required 37% withholding rate. This amendment corrects the amount of shares withheld.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other DELLAQUILA FRANK J C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 8000 W. FLORISSANT AVENUE ST. LOUIS, MO 63136 Senior Exec. VP and CFO

Signatures

/s/ John A. Sperino, as Attorney-in-Fact for Frank J. Dellaquila

10/12/2018

