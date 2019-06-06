Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : Description Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 11:23am EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Craighead Martin S

6/4/2019

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO [EMR]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

CO., 8000 W. FLORISSANT

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

AVENUE

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

ST. LOUIS, MO 63136

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

1000

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

EXHIBIT LIST - Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney for Martin S. Craighead

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficerOther

Craighead Martin S

C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

X

8000 W. FLORISSANT AVENUE

ST. LOUIS, MO 63136

Signatures

/s/ John A. Sperino, Attorney-in-Fact for Martin S. Craighead

6/6/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

EXHIBIT 24

SECTION 16

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of S. Y. Bosco, F. J. Dellaquila, D. J. Rabe, J. A. Sperino and J. H. Thomasson and their successors in office and designees, signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
  2. execute and file for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Emerson Electric Co. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with
    Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;
  3. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  4. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in- fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed of this 4th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Martin S.Craighead

______________________

Martin S. Craighead

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 15:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
11:38aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
11:23aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Description Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
06/05EMERSON ELECTRIC : Names Martin S. Craighead to Board of Directors | US
AQ
06/04EMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
06/04EMERSON : Names Martin S. Craighead to Board of Directors
BU
05/30EMERSON ELECTRIC : - New IIoT Tool Demonstrates Potential of Digitized Pneumatic..
AQ
05/30EMERSON ELECTRIC : New Mobile App for Configuring Radar Level Transmitters Helps..
AQ
05/30EMERSON ELECTRIC : New IIoT Tool Demonstrates Potential of Digitized Pneumatics
PU
05/29EMERSON ELECTRIC : New Mobile App for Configuring Radar Level Transmitters Helps..
PU
05/29EMERSON ELECTRIC : Proximity Sensor First to Feature Ultra-Bright LEDs for Easy ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 18 762 M
EBIT 2019 3 289 M
Net income 2019 2 262 M
Debt 2019 3 439 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 17,36
P/E ratio 2020 15,81
EV / Sales 2019 2,26x
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Capitalization 38 925 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 72,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC4.54%37 258
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.11%66 368
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.07%46 815
NIDEC CORPORATION15.07%36 772
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.27%31 893
KYOCERA CORP29.25%23 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About