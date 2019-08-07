Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 11:42:00 am
58.805 USD   -3.31%
11:20aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Description Quarterly Report
PU
04:52aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Declares Dividend | US
AQ
08/06EMERSON : Declares Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : Description Quarterly Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:20am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

______________________

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ____________________ to __________________

Commission file number 1-278

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Missouri

43-0259330

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

8000 W. Florissant Ave.

P.O. Box 4100

St. Louis, Missouri

63136

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: ( 314 ) 553-2000

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock of $0.50 par value per share

EMR

New York Stock Exchange

Chicago Stock Exchange

0.375% Notes due 2024

EMR 24

New York Stock Exchange

1.250% Notes due 2025

EMR 25A

New York Stock Exchange

2.000% Notes due 2029

EMR 29

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

1

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date. Common stock of $0.50 par value per share outstanding at July 31, 2019 : 615,101,462 shares.

2

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES

Three and nine months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

Net sales

$

4,456

4,684

12,520

13,401

Costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

2,514

2,683

7,147

7,714

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,058

1,126

3,088

3,348

Other deductions, net

77

65

243

172

Interest expense (net of interest income of $10, $7, $35 and $19, respectively)

39

43

113

134

Earnings before income taxes

768

767

1,929

2,033

Income taxes

49

155

327

429

Net earnings

719

612

1,602

1,604

Less: Noncontrolling interests in earnings of subsidiaries

7

8

16

15

Net earnings common stockholders

$

712

604

1,586

1,589

Basic earnings per share common stockholders

$

1.13

0.98

2.50

2.57

Diluted earnings per share common stockholders

$

1.12

0.97

2.49

2.55

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.485

0.49

1.455

1.47

See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES

Three and nine months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 (Dollars in millions; unaudited)

Three Months Ended June

Nine Months Ended June

30,

30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

Net earnings

$

719

612

1,602

1,604

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:

Foreign currency translation

(273)

(93)

(118)

(40)

Pension and postretirement

22

13

67

38

Cash flow hedges

(14)

(8)

(22)

2

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(265)

(88)

(73)

-

Comprehensive income

454

524

1,529

1,604

Less: Noncontrolling interests in comprehensive

8

16

income of subsidiaries

7

16

Comprehensive income common stockholders

$

447

516

1,513

1,588

See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Sept 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and equivalents

$

1,093

1,603

Receivables, less allowances of $113 and $100, respectively

3,023

2,901

Inventories

1,813

2,061

Other current assets

690

785

Total current assets

6,619

7,350

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,562

3,614

Other assets

Goodwill

6,455

6,544

Other intangible assets

2,751

2,691

Other

1,003

1,118

Total other assets

10,209

10,353

Total assets

$

20,390

21,317

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

$

1,623

1,877

Accounts payable

1,943

1,785

Accrued expenses

2,534

2,453

Income taxes

64

103

Total current liabilities

6,164

6,218

Long-term debt

3,137

4,336

Other liabilities

2,099

1,959

Equity

Common stock, $0.50 par value; authorized, 1,200.0 shares; issued, 953.4 shares; outstanding,

477

629.2 shares and 615.1 shares, respectively

477

Additional paid-in-capital

348

387

Retained earnings

23,072

23,777

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,015)

(1,016)

Cost of common stock in treasury, 324.2 shares and 338.3 shares, respectively

(13,935)

(14,870)

Common stockholders' equity

8,947

8,755

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

43

49

Total equity

8,990

8,804

Total liabilities and equity

$

20,390

21,317

See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 15:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
11:20aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Description Quarterly Report
PU
04:52aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Declares Dividend | US
AQ
08/06EMERSON : Declares Dividend
BU
08/06EMERSON ELECTRIC : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results | US
AQ
08/06EMERSON ELECTRIC : 3Q Earnings Beat Estimates
DJ
08/06EMERSON ELECTRIC : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06EMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/06EMERSON : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
08/01EMERSON ELECTRIC : at PACK EXPO
PU
07/29EMERSON : Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity La..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 452 M
EBIT 2019 3 054 M
Net income 2019 2 257 M
Debt 2019 3 497 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,22x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 37 381 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 72,10  $
Last Close Price 60,82  $
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC-0.50%37 381
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.23%69 641
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.90%44 545
NIDEC CORPORATION15.58%37 984
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.90%33 134
KYOCERA CORP21.48%21 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group