Emerson Electric : Description Quarterly Report

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES
Three and nine months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net sales
$
4,456
4,684
12,520
13,401
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
2,514
2,683
7,147
7,714
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,058
1,126
3,088
3,348
Other deductions, net
77
65
243
172
Interest expense (net of interest income of $10, $7, $35 and $19, respectively)
39
43
113
134
Earnings before income taxes
768
767
1,929
2,033
Income taxes
49
155
327
429
Net earnings
719
612
1,602
1,604
Less: Noncontrolling interests in earnings of subsidiaries
7
8
16
15
Net earnings common stockholders
$
712
604
1,586
1,589
Basic earnings per share common stockholders
$
1.13
0.98
2.50
2.57
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
$
1.12
0.97
2.49
2.55
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.485
0.49
1.455
1.47
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
3
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES
Three and nine months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 (Dollars in millions; unaudited)
Three Months Ended June
Nine Months Ended June
30,
30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net earnings
$
719
612
1,602
1,604
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation
(273)
(93)
(118)
(40)
Pension and postretirement
22
13
67
38
Cash flow hedges
(14)
(8)
(22)
2
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(265)
(88)
(73)
-
Comprehensive income
454
524
1,529
1,604
Less: Noncontrolling interests in comprehensive
8
16
income of subsidiaries
7
16
Comprehensive income common stockholders
$
447
516
1,513
1,588
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Sept 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
1,093
1,603
Receivables, less allowances of $113 and $100, respectively
3,023
2,901
Inventories
1,813
2,061
Other current assets
690
785
Total current assets
6,619
7,350
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,562
3,614
Other assets
Goodwill
6,455
6,544
Other intangible assets
2,751
2,691
Other
1,003
1,118
Total other assets
10,209
10,353
Total assets
$
20,390
21,317
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
$
1,623
1,877
Accounts payable
1,943
1,785
Accrued expenses
2,534
2,453
Income taxes
64
103
Total current liabilities
6,164
6,218
Long-term debt
3,137
4,336
Other liabilities
2,099
1,959
Equity
Common stock, $0.50 par value; authorized, 1,200.0 shares; issued, 953.4 shares; outstanding,
477
629.2 shares and 615.1 shares, respectively
477
Additional paid-in-capital
348
387
Retained earnings
23,072
23,777
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,015)
(1,016)
Cost of common stock in treasury, 324.2 shares and 338.3 shares, respectively
(13,935)
(14,870)
Common stockholders' equity
8,947
8,755
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
43
49
Total equity
8,990
8,804
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,390
21,317
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
5
