Emerson Electric : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
0
08/16/2019 | 01:52pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
FARR DAVID N
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO [ EMR ]
__ X __ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
__ X __ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO., 8000
8/15/2019
Chairman of Board & CEO
W. FLORISSANT AVENUE
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
ST. LOUIS, MO 63136
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Common Stock
8/15/2019
M(1)
18758
A
$53.31
1904733
D
(1)
Common Stock
8/15/2019
F(2)
224
(2)
D
$56.54
1904509
D
Common Stock
415010
I
Spouse
Common Stock
59723
I
Trust-
Daughter
Common Stock
69723
I
Trust-Son
Common Stock
10456.181
I
401(k)
plan
Common Stock
42681.396
I
401(k)
excess
plan
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Securities Acquired
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
(A) or Disposed of
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(D)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Following
Direct (D)
Reported
or Indirect
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Title
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Number of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
Employee Stock
M(1)
10/4/2011
10/4/2020
Common
(4)
Option (Right to
$53.31
8/15/2019
18758
18758
203105
D
(3)
Stock
Buy)
Explanation of Responses:
Exercise of 5,625 incentive stock options and 13,133 non-qualified stock options exempt under Rule 16b-3.
Shares withheld for taxes exempt under Rule 16b-3 resulting from nonqualified stock option exercise.
When taken together with previously exercised options having the same grant date, exercise price, and expiration date, all such options together vested in three equal annual installments beginning on the date indicated.
Price is not applicable to stock options received as incentive compensation.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% OwnerOfficer
Other
FARR DAVID N
C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
X
Chairman of Board & CEO
8000 W. FLORISSANT AVENUE
ST. LOUIS, MO 63136
Signatures
/s/ John A. Sperino, Attorney-in-Fact for David N. Farr
8/16/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 17:51:06 UTC