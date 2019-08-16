Emerson Electric : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Log in
0
08/16/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

FARR DAVID N

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO [ EMR ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO., 8000

8/15/2019

Chairman of Board & CEO

W. FLORISSANT AVENUE

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

ST. LOUIS, MO 63136

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

8/15/2019

M (1)

18758

A

$53.31

1904733

D

(1)

Common Stock

8/15/2019

F (2)

224

(2)

D

$56.54

1904509

D

Common Stock

415010

I

Spouse

Common Stock

59723

I

Trust-

Daughter

Common Stock

69723

I

Trust-Son

Common Stock

10456.181

I

401(k)

plan

Common Stock

42681.396

I

401(k)

excess

plan

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Employee Stock

M (1)

10/4/2011

10/4/2020

Common

(4)

Option (Right to

$53.31

8/15/2019

18758

18758

203105

D

(3)

Stock

Buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Exercise of 5,625 incentive stock options and 13,133 non-qualified stock options exempt under Rule 16b-3.
  2. Shares withheld for taxes exempt under Rule 16b-3 resulting from nonqualified stock option exercise.
  3. When taken together with previously exercised options having the same grant date, exercise price, and expiration date, all such options together vested in three equal annual installments beginning on the date indicated.
  4. Price is not applicable to stock options received as incentive compensation.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

FARR DAVID N

C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

X

Chairman of Board & CEO

8000 W. FLORISSANT AVENUE

ST. LOUIS, MO 63136

Signatures

/s/ John A. Sperino, Attorney-in-Fact for David N. Farr

8/16/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 17:51:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 501 M
EBIT 2019 3 064 M
Net income 2019 2 260 M
Debt 2019 3 931 M
Yield 2019 3,49%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 34 698 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 70,16  $
Last Close Price 56,41  $
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC-4.37%34 698
KEYENCE CORPORATION13.51%69 302
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE19.73%43 390
NIDEC CORPORATION15.75%38 097
EATON CORPORATION PLC9.51%31 882
KYOCERA CORP19.65%21 696
