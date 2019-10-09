Emerson Electric : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Shares withheld for required minimum taxes upon vesting of previously reported stock grant under shareholder approved benefit plan exempt pursuant to Rule 16b-3.
Fair market value on date of the vesting described in Note 1.
Grantor trust for the Reporting Person with the Reporting Person's spouse and descendents as its beneficiaries. The Reporting Person is the trustee of The FJD 2012 Gift Trust.
Grantor trust for the Reporting Person's spouse with the Reporting Person's descendents as its beneficiaries. The Reporting Person and the Reporting Person's spouse are co-trustees of The SRD 2012 Gift Trust.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
DELLAQUILA FRANK J
C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Senior Exec. VP and CFO
8000 W. FLORISSANT AVENUE
ST. LOUIS, MO 63136
Signatures
/s/ John A. Sperino, as Attorney-in-Fact for Frank J. Dellaquila
10/9/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 19:25:07 UTC