Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:26pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

DELLAQUILA FRANK J

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO [ EMR ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO., 8000

10/7/2019

Senior Exec. VP and CFO

W. FLORISSANT AVENUE

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

ST. LOUIS, MO 63136

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

10/7/2019

F(1)

8951 (1)

D

$64.965 (2)

202815

D

Common Stock

373

I

401(k)

plan

Common Stock

1824

I

401(k)

excess

plan

Common Stock

8442

I

Spouse

FJD 2012

Common Stock

56486

I

Gift

Trust (3)

SRD 2012

Common Stock

75315

I

Gift

Trust (4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Shares withheld for required minimum taxes upon vesting of previously reported stock grant under shareholder approved benefit plan exempt pursuant to Rule 16b-3.
  2. Fair market value on date of the vesting described in Note 1.
  3. Grantor trust for the Reporting Person with the Reporting Person's spouse and descendents as its beneficiaries. The Reporting Person is the trustee of The FJD 2012 Gift Trust.
  4. Grantor trust for the Reporting Person's spouse with the Reporting Person's descendents as its beneficiaries. The Reporting Person and the Reporting Person's spouse are co-trustees of The SRD 2012 Gift Trust.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

DELLAQUILA FRANK J

C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

Senior Exec. VP and CFO

8000 W. FLORISSANT AVENUE

ST. LOUIS, MO 63136

Signatures

/s/ John A. Sperino, as Attorney-in-Fact for Frank J. Dellaquila

10/9/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 19:25:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
03:26pEMERSON ELECTRIC : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09:43aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Highly Rated Sensi Smart Thermostats Add Awair Platform to Sm..
AQ
09:02aEMERSON : 's Highly Rated Sensi Smart Thermostats Add Awair Platform to Smart Ho..
BU
10/02EMERSON ELECTRIC : Europe's Largest-Ever Emerson Users Conference to be Held in ..
AQ
10/02EMERSON ELECTRIC : Europe's Largest-Ever Emerson Users Conference to be Held in ..
PU
10/01EMERSON ELECTRIC : Announces Review of Operational, Capital Allocation and Portf..
AQ
10/01EMERSON ELECTRIC : Reviewing Operational, Capital Allocation, Portfolio Initiati..
DJ
10/01EMERSON : Announces Review of Operational, Capital Allocation and Portfolio Init..
BU
10/01EMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
10/01EMERSON ELECTRIC : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 463 M
EBIT 2019 3 067 M
Net income 2019 2 255 M
Debt 2019 3 830 M
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,31x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
Capitalization 38 850 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 70,90  $
Last Close Price 63,16  $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.71%38 850
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.96%73 841
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.79%44 953
NIDEC CORPORATION22.99%40 142
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.05%32 025
KYOCERA CORPORATION26.04%22 661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group