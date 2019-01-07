Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC (EMR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : Enables Digital Capture of Plant Conditions to Drive Faster Operations and Maintenance Response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 01:14am EST

AMS Inspection Rounds automates workflow for reporting plant safety and performance issues

AUSTIN, TEXAS (January 7, 2019)​​​​​​​ - Emerson today released AMS Inspection Rounds, a new application for the AMS Trex Device Communicator that will make it easier for operations teams to capture, report, and respond to abnormal plant conditions that pose risks to reliability, safety, and performance. The new application allows personnel to accurately record field condition data and automatically deliver that data to other plant systems where decision makers can drive effective action.

Most plants rely on manual inspection rounds to detect abnormal plant conditions not identified by sensors. With AMS Inspection Rounds, operators on rounds can electronically record any abnormal or hazardous conditions immediately, such as unusual equipment noise, spills, smells, excessive corrosion, or safety hazards. Condition data can be entered on the ruggedized AMS Trex in real-time-timestamped for compliance and audit requirements.

AMS Inspection Rounds delivers condition data to other plant systems via a wired or secure wi-fi connection, eliminating the need for manual entry. It also provides automated workflows to operations and maintenance personnel while they are in the field, ensuring complete, consistent, and repeatable collection of condition data.

'Route-based inspections are a key line of defense for identifying abnormal and unsafe conditions that may reduce efficiency or put personnel in danger,' said Mani Janardhanan, vice president of product management, Plantweb and reliability solutions, Emerson Automation Solutions. 'AMS Inspection Rounds helps ensure that issues impacting safety and reliability are detected, reported, and resolved earlier.'

With clear dashboards of routes, status, alerts, and action items, users can identify, schedule, and coordinate steps for resolving issues more quickly. Electronic recording of route data saves hours of time typically lost in transcribing paper notes to electronic media and simplifies the generation of audit trails-freeing personnel to focus on more important tasks. Operations and maintenance teams can also access historical data to identify and eliminate root causes of recurring problems.

For more information on AMS Inspection Rounds, visit Emerson.com/AMSInspectionRounds.

Media:
• Inquiries: AutomationSolutionsPR@Emerson.com
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInGoogle+YouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
01:14aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Enables Digital Capture of Plant Conditions to Drive Faster O..
PU
01/04EMERSON ELECTRIC : Industry's First Hybrid Panelboard for Hazardous Areas Simpli..
AQ
01/03EMERSON ELECTRIC : Selected as 'Industrial IoT Company of the Year' for Second C..
AQ
01/03EMERSON ELECTRIC : Industry's First Hybrid Panelboard for Hazardous Areas Simpli..
AQ
01/03EMERSON : Selected as ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year' for Second Cons..
BU
01/03EMERSON ELECTRIC : Industry's First Hybrid Panelboard for Hazardous Areas Simpli..
PU
01/01TOP 10 EMERSON BLOGS FOR 2018 : Our Most Popular “Climate Conversations&rd..
PU
2018EMERSON ELECTRIC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
2018TOP 10 EMERSON YOUTUBE VIDEOS FOR 20 : Lights, Camera, Expertise!
PU
2018EMERSON ELECTRIC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 18 891 M
EBIT 2019 3 395 M
Net income 2019 2 285 M
Debt 2019 3 526 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 16,37
P/E ratio 2020 14,69
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capitalization 37 394 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 73,3 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC-0.05%37 394
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.97%58 124
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE0.00%39 396
NIDEC CORPORATION0.88%32 914
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.32%30 373
EATON CORPORATION PLC-0.19%29 701
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.