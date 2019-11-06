Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : Expands Lead-Free Valve Line for Compliance with Safe Drinking Water Act Regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:05am EST

ASCO lead-free brass solenoid valves have embossed 'LF' markings that make it easier for plumbing contractors and maintenance technicians to replace existing valves with lead-free models. High resolution image

ASCO™ valves simplify identification and replacement of existing valves with lead-free brass models

​FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (November 6, 2019) - Emerson has expanded the options available on its ASCO lead-free brass solenoid valve line to enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contractors to comply with U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) Section 1417. The product line expansion includes larger pipe sizes (up to 2 inches), normally open constructions, and Next Generation electronically enhanced coil options with low-power and voltage-ranging features.

'Emerson now offers the broadest range of lead-free brass valves and options for food and beverage, industrial energy and utilities, water and wastewater, reverse osmosis filtration, marine, and plumbing applications,' said Erik VanLaningham, vice president, marketing, industrial automation at Emerson. 'This range of choices will help preclude the necessity for OEMs to perform the complex wetted surface area lead content calculation specified by the SDWA. In addition, the embossed 'LF' marking on our lead-free valves will make it much easier for plumbing contractors and maintenance technicians to identify and replace existing valves with lead-free models.'

The line expansion gives ASCO general service, lead-free brass solenoid valves the most customizable features on the market:

  • The ASCO Series 210 model now will be available with normally open as well as normally closed constructions. An optional Next Generation electronically enhanced coil will offer customers lower power consumption and voltage-ranging options for both AC and DC constructions. It also boosts the pressure ratings on DC constructions to match AC pressure ratings. In addition, 1.25-inch, 1.5-inch, and 2-inch pipe sizes have been added.
  • The ASCO lead-free brass versions of the Series 262 and 263 models will be available with the Next Generation electronically enhanced solenoid coil.

ASCO lead-free brass solenoid valves carry UL Listing certification and are NSF 372 compliant. Popular models will be available through the Emerson five-day Quickship program.

For more information, go to Emerson.com/LeadFree

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 06:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
01:05aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Expands Lead-Free Valve Line for Compliance with Safe Drinkin..
PU
11/05EMERSON ELECTRIC : Declares Dividend | US
AQ
11/05EMERSON ELECTRIC : Names Mark Blinn to Board of Directors | US
AQ
11/05EMERSON : Declares Dividend
BU
11/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Adecco, Pandora, Samsung
11/05EMERSON ELECTRIC : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05EMERSON : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results, Provides 2020 Outlo..
BU
11/05EMERSON : Names Mark Blinn to Board of Directors
BU
11/05EMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
11/05EMERSON ELECTRIC : Survey Highlights Critical Role of Comfort During Holiday Gat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 461 M
EBIT 2019 3 086 M
Net income 2019 2 253 M
Debt 2019 3 892 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,67x
EV / Sales2020 2,65x
Capitalization 45 388 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 71,65  $
Last Close Price 73,79  $
Spread / Highest target 8,42%
Spread / Average Target -2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC23.50%45 388
KEYENCE CORPORATION40.68%83 162
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE45.04%52 150
NIDEC CORPORATION36.38%43 606
EATON CORPORATION PLC32.01%37 686
KYOCERA CORPORATION34.11%23 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group