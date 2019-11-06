Emerson Electric : Expands Lead-Free Valve Line for Compliance with Safe Drinking Water Act Regulations

ASCO™ valves simplify identification and replacement of existing valves with lead-free brass models



​FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (November 6, 2019) - Emerson has expanded the options available on its ASCO lead-free brass solenoid valve line to enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contractors to comply with U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) Section 1417. The product line expansion includes larger pipe sizes (up to 2 inches), normally open constructions, and Next Generation electronically enhanced coil options with low-power and voltage-ranging features.



'Emerson now offers the broadest range of lead-free brass valves and options for food and beverage, industrial energy and utilities, water and wastewater, reverse osmosis filtration, marine, and plumbing applications,' said Erik VanLaningham, vice president, marketing, industrial automation at Emerson. 'This range of choices will help preclude the necessity for OEMs to perform the complex wetted surface area lead content calculation specified by the SDWA. In addition, the embossed 'LF' marking on our lead-free valves will make it much easier for plumbing contractors and maintenance technicians to identify and replace existing valves with lead-free models.'



The line expansion gives ASCO general service, lead-free brass solenoid valves the most customizable features on the market:

The ASCO Series 210 model now will be available with normally open as well as normally closed constructions. An optional Next Generation electronically enhanced coil will offer customers lower power consumption and voltage-ranging options for both AC and DC constructions. It also boosts the pressure ratings on DC constructions to match AC pressure ratings. In addition, 1.25-inch, 1.5-inch, and 2-inch pipe sizes have been added.

The ASCO lead-free brass versions of the Series 262 and 263 models will be available with the Next Generation electronically enhanced solenoid coil.

ASCO lead-free brass solenoid valves carry UL Listing certification and are NSF 372 compliant. Popular models will be available through the Emerson five-day Quickship program.



For more information, go to Emerson.com/LeadFree

