Emerson Electric : Facility Receives Environmental Stewardship Recognition

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection grants recognition to facility for sustainability measures.



FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (Oct. 29, 2019) - Emerson's fluid control & pneumatics facility in Florham Park was recently recognized by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) for its leadership in Environmental Stewardship. The facility was highlighted for voluntary and proactive measures taken to improve the environment and foster sustainability. Besides being the innovation headquarters for the fluid control & pneumatics businesses, the facility houses the global development center for the ASCO brand of fluid control solutions.



The recognition follows an inspection of the Emerson facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, where the company has taken significant steps to ensure a sustainable future. This includes management of wetlands, diversified arboreal investments and meadows development. The facility is designed to meet LEED® Silver standards, using less water and energy, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Continued implementation of new micro-practices has brought innovations, like biodegradable containers, and increased usage of dispensers to further reduce the environmental footprint.



'We are honored to be awarded by the NJDEP for our efforts in environmental stewardship,' said Manish Bhandari, group president for fluid control & pneumatics at the Florham Park facility. 'Emerson recognizes that we have a role to play globally in using energy efficiently, reducing water use and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. The State of New Jersey had partnered with us as we evaluated the Florham Park facility investment in 2015, and the partnership continues with state agencies and the Florham Park township.'



The Florham Park facility reflects Emerson's overarching environmental goals to comply with regulations, minimize environmental impact, conserve energy, conduct regular training and periodically audit internal operations.



About The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Stewardship Initiative

The Environmental Stewardship Initiative is a recognition program developed by Compliance & Enforcement for use by all NJDEP programs that conduct compliance assurance inspections. The goal of this initiative is to encourage regulated entities to improve their environmental performance beyond the minimum requirements of existing rules and regulations. The program is broad in scope and covers a diverse spectrum of environmental stewardship and sustainability-related practices. The intent is to showcase the achievements of members of the regulated community and serve as an information resource to encourage others to follow.



Media:

Additional resources:

• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community

• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via

About Emerson

