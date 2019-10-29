Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : Facility Receives Environmental Stewardship Recognition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:07am EDT

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Environmental Stewardship Initiative recognized Emerson's fluid control & pneumatics business innovation headquarters, pictured here in Florham, New Jersey, for environmental improvements. High resolution image

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection grants recognition to facility for sustainability measures.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (Oct. 29, 2019) - Emerson's fluid control & pneumatics facility in Florham Park was recently recognized by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) for its leadership in Environmental Stewardship. The facility was highlighted for voluntary and proactive measures taken to improve the environment and foster sustainability. Besides being the innovation headquarters for the fluid control & pneumatics businesses, the facility houses the global development center for the ASCO brand of fluid control solutions.

The recognition follows an inspection of the Emerson facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, where the company has taken significant steps to ensure a sustainable future. This includes management of wetlands, diversified arboreal investments and meadows development. The facility is designed to meet LEED® Silver standards, using less water and energy, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Continued implementation of new micro-practices has brought innovations, like biodegradable containers, and increased usage of dispensers to further reduce the environmental footprint.

'We are honored to be awarded by the NJDEP for our efforts in environmental stewardship,' said Manish Bhandari, group president for fluid control & pneumatics at the Florham Park facility. 'Emerson recognizes that we have a role to play globally in using energy efficiently, reducing water use and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. The State of New Jersey had partnered with us as we evaluated the Florham Park facility investment in 2015, and the partnership continues with state agencies and the Florham Park township.'

The Florham Park facility reflects Emerson's overarching environmental goals to comply with regulations, minimize environmental impact, conserve energy, conduct regular training and periodically audit internal operations.

About The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Stewardship Initiative
The Environmental Stewardship Initiative is a recognition program developed by Compliance & Enforcement for use by all NJDEP programs that conduct compliance assurance inspections. The goal of this initiative is to encourage regulated entities to improve their environmental performance beyond the minimum requirements of existing rules and regulations. The program is broad in scope and covers a diverse spectrum of environmental stewardship and sustainability-related practices. The intent is to showcase the achievements of members of the regulated community and serve as an information resource to encourage others to follow.

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 05:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
01:07aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Facility Receives Environmental Stewardship Recognition
PU
10/28EMERSON ELECTRIC : Description Current report filing
PU
10/22EMERSON ELECTRIC : AVENTICS Honored to Receive Bosch Global Supplier Award For I..
AQ
10/21EMERSON ELECTRIC : AVENTICS Honored to Receive Bosch Global Supplier Award For I..
PU
10/16EMERSON ELECTRIC : Comments on D.E. Shaw's Presentation and Letter to Board | US
AQ
10/15Hedge Fund D.E. Shaw Pushes Emerson to Cut Costs, Break Up
DJ
10/15EMERSON : Comments on D.E. Shaw's Presentation and Letter to Board
BU
10/09EMERSON ELECTRIC : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/09EMERSON ELECTRIC : Highly Rated Sensi Smart Thermostats Add Awair Platform to Sm..
AQ
10/09EMERSON : 's Highly Rated Sensi Smart Thermostats Add Awair Platform to Smart Ho..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 463 M
EBIT 2019 3 063 M
Net income 2019 2 255 M
Debt 2019 3 865 M
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 43 666 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 71,10  $
Last Close Price 70,99  $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC18.81%42 983
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.72%74 984
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE42.33%50 820
NIDEC CORPORATION34.40%43 178
EATON CORPORATION PLC27.03%35 385
KYOCERA CORPORATION34.00%23 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group