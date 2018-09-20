Emerson Electric : Introduces the Industry’s First Pre-Assembled DP Flow Metering Solution for Continuous Service in Harsh Environments

The Rosemount™ 9295 DP Flow Meter delivers the high-accuracy flow measurement and continuous service required in refining, chemical processing and other demanding applications

SHAKOPEE, MINNESOTA (September 20, 2018) - Emerson today introduced an integrated differential pressure (DP) flow meter solution, the Rosemount 9295 Process Flow Meter. While DP is the most widely used flow measurement technology across process industries, this industry-first solution combines existing advancements and patented technologies to deliver three main benefits for end users with hydrocarbon and other harsh environment applications: streamlined installation, reduced downtime and elimination of required straight-run piping.

The Rosemount 9295 helps end users streamline procurement, installation, operation and maintenance. Design and purchasing consists of specifying and buying one assembly-instead of specifying up to 15 individual components, creating a custom design and assembling these components. Installation is similarly simplified and speeded as most field welding, cutting, fabrication and other tasks are not required because all components are fully assembled and leak checked.

Although the Rosemount 9295 is a single assembly, it is designed to allow replacement of its individual components while in service, reducing downtime.

The new solution eliminates the common DP flow meter requirement for up to 44 pipe diameters of straight run upstream and six diameters downstream of the meter by including Emerson's patented conditioning orifice technology in the assembly. This greatly simplifies installation and cuts costs and allows use in applications with pipe run restrictions.

While Emerson currently offers nine other integrated DP flow metering solutions, this is the industry's first integrated DP flow meter assembly designed to withstand the challenging environments and piping requirements found in refineries, chemical processing and other heavy industrial plants.

'Refineries and chemical plants depend on DP flow measurements, but orifice plates and related components are often complex to install and can be a maintenance headache', said Dan Cychosz, product manager for Emerson Automation Solutions. 'The Rosemount 9295's integrated design addresses these issues by delivering a design purpose-built for tough environments.'

Besides those detailed above, other Rosemount 9295 unique features include:

Welded spool section design for drop-in installation

All-welded design meets piping requirements for hydrocarbon applications and reduces potential leak points

Roddable impulse lines allow removal of impulse line blockages without a process shutdown

Optional integral RTD provides critical temperature reading to assist mass flow calculations

Dual-tap configurations support fully redundant DP transmitter assemblies for safety instrumented systems

Isolation valves meet API 602 requirements and are designed to operate through years of continuous service.

Uses the proven Rosemount 3051S DP transmitter to deliver accurate flow readings and device diagnostic information via HART®.

For more information, please go to www.Emerson.com/Rosemount9295, or watch this video.

