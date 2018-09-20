Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC (EMR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Emerson Electric : Introduces the Industry’s First Pre-Assembled DP Flow Metering Solution for Continuous Service in Harsh Environments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

The Rosemount™ 9295 DP Flow Meter delivers the high-accuracy flow measurement and continuous service required in refining, chemical processing and other demanding applications

SHAKOPEE, MINNESOTA (September 20, 2018) - Emerson today introduced an integrated differential pressure (DP) flow meter solution, the Rosemount 9295 Process Flow Meter. While DP is the most widely used flow measurement technology across process industries, this industry-first solution combines existing advancements and patented technologies to deliver three main benefits for end users with hydrocarbon and other harsh environment applications: streamlined installation, reduced downtime and elimination of required straight-run piping.

The Rosemount 9295 helps end users streamline procurement, installation, operation and maintenance. Design and purchasing consists of specifying and buying one assembly-instead of specifying up to 15 individual components, creating a custom design and assembling these components. Installation is similarly simplified and speeded as most field welding, cutting, fabrication and other tasks are not required because all components are fully assembled and leak checked.

Although the Rosemount 9295 is a single assembly, it is designed to allow replacement of its individual components while in service, reducing downtime.

The new solution eliminates the common DP flow meter requirement for up to 44 pipe diameters of straight run upstream and six diameters downstream of the meter by including Emerson's patented conditioning orifice technology in the assembly. This greatly simplifies installation and cuts costs and allows use in applications with pipe run restrictions.

While Emerson currently offers nine other integrated DP flow metering solutions, this is the industry's first integrated DP flow meter assembly designed to withstand the challenging environments and piping requirements found in refineries, chemical processing and other heavy industrial plants.

'Refineries and chemical plants depend on DP flow measurements, but orifice plates and related components are often complex to install and can be a maintenance headache', said Dan Cychosz, product manager for Emerson Automation Solutions. 'The Rosemount 9295's integrated design addresses these issues by delivering a design purpose-built for tough environments.'

Besides those detailed above, other Rosemount 9295 unique features include:

  • Welded spool section design for drop-in installation
  • All-welded design meets piping requirements for hydrocarbon applications and reduces potential leak points
  • Roddable impulse lines allow removal of impulse line blockages without a process shutdown
  • Optional integral RTD provides critical temperature reading to assist mass flow calculations
  • Dual-tap configurations support fully redundant DP transmitter assemblies for safety instrumented systems
  • Isolation valves meet API 602 requirements and are designed to operate through years of continuous service.
  • Uses the proven Rosemount 3051S DP transmitter to deliver accurate flow readings and device diagnostic information via HART®.

For more information, please go to www.Emerson.com/Rosemount9295, or watch this video.

Media:
• Inquiries: AutomationSolutionsPR@Emerson.com
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInGoogle+YouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 14:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
04:28pEMERSON ELECTRIC : Introduces the Industry’s First Pre-Assembled DP Flow M..
PU
09/18EMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/14EMERSON : Receives Notice of Unsolicited “Mini-Tender” Offer by Bake..
BU
09/14EMERSON ELECTRIC : to Host Livable Buildings Webinar
AQ
09/14EMERSON ELECTRIC : Italian Pharma Company Selects Emerson to Enable Digital Tran..
AQ
09/12EMERSON ELECTRIC : Italian Pharma Company Selects Emerson to Enable Digital Tran..
BU
09/12EMERSON ELECTRIC : to Host Livable Buildings Webinar
PU
09/11EMERSON ELECTRIC : Unit Recalls Wet/Dry Vacuums Due to Shock Hazard
DJ
09/06EMERSON ELECTRIC : at PACK EXPO
PU
09/04BLOG : How Retailers Are Shrinking the Grocery Footprint
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/183 Reasons Most People Can't Retire 
09/18Market Is Taking Tariffs Well - Cramer's Mad Money (9/17/18) 
09/17More Clarity On Honeywell's Spinoffs And A Boost To Guidance 
09/17The Cycle Weighing A Bit On 3M 
09/14Investing For Dividends - Many Are Too Conservative 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 374 M
EBIT 2018 2 996 M
Net income 2018 2 131 M
Debt 2018 3 121 M
Yield 2018 2,48%
P/E ratio 2018 23,23
P/E ratio 2019 20,98
EV / Sales 2018 2,98x
EV / Sales 2019 2,68x
Capitalization 48 650 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 77,2 $
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward L. Monser President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC12.51%48 650
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.21%68 668
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.37%46 788
NIDEC CORPORATION2.33%43 836
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.15.17%40 759
EATON CORPORATION PLC10.02%38 135
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.