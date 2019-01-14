Emerson Electric : LED Floodlights for Hazardous Zone 1 Locations Use 80 Percent Less Energy than HID Luminaires

Appleton® Areamaster Generation 2 LED floodlights targeted at refineries, petrochemical plants

ROSEMONT, ILL (Jan. 14, 2019) - Emerson today announced their next-generation Appleton Areamaster LED is certified by the ATEX (Atmosphère Explosibles) and the IECEx (International Electrotechnical Commission Explosive) for Zone 1 encapsulation. Incorporating the energy-efficient, rugged and easy-to-retrofit design of earlier Areamaster models, the Zone 1-certified version brings the benefits of encapsulation (Ex mb) for Zone 1 protection to a wide range of industrial applications where flammable gases and vapors are present, including petrochemical plants and refineries.

ATEX or IECEx certified products are essential in any location that may contain, or has activities that produce explosive or potentially explosive atmospheres. By achieving ATEX/IECEx certifications for the Appleton Areamaster LED, Emerson has affirmed its commitment to product designs that comply with the latest safety and technical standards and assure customers that the highest quality standards have been met.

The Appleton Areamaster Generation 2 Zone 1 LED is available in six lumen outputs providing up to 36,000 lumens or the equivalence of 175W to 1500W HID luminaires, yet use 80 percent less energy. Customers looking to retrofit existing HID floodlights in Zone 1 areas save additional operating costs since the new luminaries use the same slip fitters and pole brackets as older Appleton Areamaster HID floodlights, minimizing parts and labor cost while furthering energy and maintenance savings.

A thermal management system achieves superior heat dissipation for the Appleton Areamaster Generation 2 LED Zone 1, resulting in a lifespan exceeding 60,000 hours, while a copper-free aluminum diecast housing with architectural bronze polyester powder coat finish resists corrosion in the toughest environments. A wide choice of optics and color temperatures ensure optimal light distribution in virtually any application.

For more information visit www.emerson.com/en-us/catalog/appleton-am-g2-led-zone1

