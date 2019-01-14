Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : LED Floodlights for Hazardous Zone 1 Locations Use 80 Percent Less Energy than HID Luminaires

01/14/2019 | 01:29am EST

Appleton® Areamaster Generation 2 LED floodlights targeted at refineries, petrochemical plants

ROSEMONT, ILL (Jan. 14, 2019) - Emerson today announced their next-generation Appleton Areamaster LED is certified by the ATEX (Atmosphère Explosibles) and the IECEx (International Electrotechnical Commission Explosive) for Zone 1 encapsulation. Incorporating the energy-efficient, rugged and easy-to-retrofit design of earlier Areamaster models, the Zone 1-certified version brings the benefits of encapsulation (Ex mb) for Zone 1 protection to a wide range of industrial applications where flammable gases and vapors are present, including petrochemical plants and refineries.

ATEX or IECEx certified products are essential in any location that may contain, or has activities that produce explosive or potentially explosive atmospheres. By achieving ATEX/IECEx certifications for the Appleton Areamaster LED, Emerson has affirmed its commitment to product designs that comply with the latest safety and technical standards and assure customers that the highest quality standards have been met.

The Appleton Areamaster Generation 2 Zone 1 LED is available in six lumen outputs providing up to 36,000 lumens or the equivalence of 175W to 1500W HID luminaires, yet use 80 percent less energy. Customers looking to retrofit existing HID floodlights in Zone 1 areas save additional operating costs since the new luminaries use the same slip fitters and pole brackets as older Appleton Areamaster HID floodlights, minimizing parts and labor cost while furthering energy and maintenance savings.

A thermal management system achieves superior heat dissipation for the Appleton Areamaster Generation 2 LED Zone 1, resulting in a lifespan exceeding 60,000 hours, while a copper-free aluminum diecast housing with architectural bronze polyester powder coat finish resists corrosion in the toughest environments. A wide choice of optics and color temperatures ensure optimal light distribution in virtually any application.

For more information visit www.emerson.com/en-us/catalog/appleton-am-g2-led-zone1

Media:
• Inquiries: AutomationSolutionsPR@Emerson.com
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInGoogle+YouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 06:28:04 UTC
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-1.37%40 244
NIDEC CORPORATION3.49%33 721
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.6.63%33 546
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.27%29 931
