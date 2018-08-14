Emerson Electric : New Operator Workspace Offers a Safer, More Connected Operating Environment

The solution integrates inputs from across control and enterprise networks into a single workspace

AUSTIN, TEXAS (August 14, 2018) Emerson today announced the iOps Workspace Solution, a new operator workspace that reduces human error and creates an ideal operating environment. The integrated operations (iOps) solution combines visualization hardware and software with an advanced technical console to enable an operator to more quickly interact with multiple information sources, improving productivity and situation resolution.

The iOps Workspace Solution-developed in conjunction with workspace providers Barco, Vertiv and Evosite-combines many operator input sources into a single, virtual workspace-integrating information at the operator interface. Operators only need to log in once, at a single workspace, to gain access to all monitoring and control areas for which they are responsible.

'Emerson's new iOps Workspace Solution-with its customizable user interface, enables operators to securely control and monitor numerous sources residing on different networks' says Todd Brase, project services marketing manager for the iOps Workspace Solution. 'This provides the operations team with a common operational picture, helping them to make better decisions faster.'

Applicable across multiple industries, the new solution especially suits oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, and life sciences operations where a centralized control room is used to manage multiple process areas and interact with myriad enterprise applications. The iOps Workspace Solution can manage inputs from any number of third-party software applications, live video feeds, and Emerson's array of automation software and hardware including the DeltaV™ distributed control system. Barco's operator workspace software, OpSpace provides an 'integrated at the glass experience' that helps control room operators work in a more intuitive way.

'We started development of OpSpace by first gathering feedback from operators in the field, describing their ideal way of working,' says Chris Sluys, vice president operator experience and chief operating officer at Barco. 'Then we designed the system that answers all their needs. This vastly improves the operators' efficiency and effectiveness, and ultimately raises the quality of decision-making.'

Vertiv and Evosite offer advanced technical furniture designed to operate 24/7 in control rooms and operations centers. Combining adjustable sit-stand settings with spacious, high-pressure laminate work surfaces gives operators an ergonomic work area that reduces strain and allows them to work more effectively.

For more information about the iOps Workspace Solution, visit Emerson.com/iOpsWorkspace

