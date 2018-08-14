Emerson Electric : New Operator Workspace Offers a Safer, More Connected Operating Environment

Log in
08/14/2018 | 08:35am CEST

The solution integrates inputs from across control and enterprise networks into a single workspace

AUSTIN, TEXAS (August 14, 2018) Emerson today announced the iOps Workspace Solution, a new operator workspace that reduces human error and creates an ideal operating environment. The integrated operations (iOps) solution combines visualization hardware and software with an advanced technical console to enable an operator to more quickly interact with multiple information sources, improving productivity and situation resolution.

The iOps Workspace Solution-developed in conjunction with workspace providers Barco, Vertiv and Evosite-combines many operator input sources into a single, virtual workspace-integrating information at the operator interface. Operators only need to log in once, at a single workspace, to gain access to all monitoring and control areas for which they are responsible.

'Emerson's new iOps Workspace Solution-with its customizable user interface, enables operators to securely control and monitor numerous sources residing on different networks' says Todd Brase, project services marketing manager for the iOps Workspace Solution. 'This provides the operations team with a common operational picture, helping them to make better decisions faster.'

Applicable across multiple industries, the new solution especially suits oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, and life sciences operations where a centralized control room is used to manage multiple process areas and interact with myriad enterprise applications. The iOps Workspace Solution can manage inputs from any number of third-party software applications, live video feeds, and Emerson's array of automation software and hardware including the DeltaV™ distributed control system. Barco's operator workspace software, OpSpace provides an 'integrated at the glass experience' that helps control room operators work in a more intuitive way.

'We started development of OpSpace by first gathering feedback from operators in the field, describing their ideal way of working,' says Chris Sluys, vice president operator experience and chief operating officer at Barco. 'Then we designed the system that answers all their needs. This vastly improves the operators' efficiency and effectiveness, and ultimately raises the quality of decision-making.'

Vertiv and Evosite offer advanced technical furniture designed to operate 24/7 in control rooms and operations centers. Combining adjustable sit-stand settings with spacious, high-pressure laminate work surfaces gives operators an ergonomic work area that reduces strain and allows them to work more effectively.

For more information about the iOps Workspace Solution, visit Emerson.com/iOpsWorkspace

About Barco
Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, Barco develops visualization and sharing solutions for the Enterprise, Healthcare and Entertainment markets that help people work together, share insights, and wow audiences. For more information, visit us at www.barco.com.

About Vertiv and Evosite
Knürr Control Room Infrastructure, a Vertiv business, and Evosite, LLC are global leaders in designing, manufacturing and delivering advanced solutions for mission critical control rooms, including control room design and ergonomic consoles that improve operator productivity. For more information, visit https://technical-furniture.com/en/ and www.evosite.com.

Media:
• Inquiries: AutomationSolutionsPR@Emerson.com
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInGoogle+YouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 06:35:00 UTC
