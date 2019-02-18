Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : New Ultrasonic Welding Platform Meets Challenges of Critical Small Plastic Part Assembly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 12:58pm EST

IIoT-enabled Branson GSX Platform offers precise control for faster, repeatable, high quality welding of intricate components

DANBURY, CONN.(February 18, 2019) - Emerson has launched a new generation of ultrasonic welders that support the growing demand for the assembly of smaller and more intricate plastic components such as those used within medical devices and consumer electronics. The Branson GSX Ultrasonic Welding Platform is an advanced and intuitive flexible joining solution, designed to optimize and ensure quality welds, while helping manufacturers meet project timelines and deliver expected return on investments.

Plastic components across the medical, electronics, and automotive industries are becoming increasingly miniaturized, with embedded electronics, intricate designs and thinner plastic walls. Conventional welders with high or crushing weld forces inhibit safe welding of small and fragile parts. To meet this challenge, Emerson has developed an electro-mechanical advanced actuation system that provides unprecedented control and position accuracy and delivers the industry's lowest trigger force of five newtons. The advanced actuation system leverages over 70 years of ultrasonic application experience and combines servo-mechanism, software optimization and proprietary dynamic follow-through to enable a broad range of weld forces up to 2,500 newtons. The advanced actuation system also enables the GSX to perform faster, high performance welding of very fragile and intricate components.

The highly configurable GSX welding platform enables customers to accommodate many different parts and application types by using an array of welding parameters and actuation modes during a single weld. This ensures better, consistent, quality welds leading to fewer rejects. Using a multicore processor and a linear encoder drive, the multi-tier advanced actuation system can be instantaneously adjusted based on real-time feedback. This ensures the same level of precision and repeatability across multiple welders, with post weld tolerance and part variability measured in microns.

Increasingly challenging production timelines, that must be met to ensure a project's expected return on investment, are inhibited by a loss of operator experience and expertise. Helping to bridge any potential skills gaps, the GSX features simple and intuitive software, supported by 4 inch and 12 inch touchscreen HMIs, which enable operators to perform faster, correct set-ups and reduce application testing time. This leads to faster start-up and set up times which can result in up to 60% savings in operator time while assuring weld quality and production efficiency. Replacing a stack and tooling for a conventional ultrasonic welder can take over an hour to complete. Using the new quick stack exchange system of the GSX, which ensures tooling alignment, this procedure is reduced to less than five minutes. The ability to execute faster changeovers enables a variety of components to be welded with limited disruption to production schedules.

The modular GSX Platform forms the basis for a wide range of models to be launched over the next two years, each designed to suit the needs of specific customer applications. The platform can be configured for all customer environments, ranging from standalone benchtop systems to semi- and fully-automated manufacturing lines. By offering easy integration into digital environments, coupled with easy data transfer methods, the GSX Platform is Industry 4.0/IIoT-enabled, providing access to actionable performance and diagnostic data, supporting production efficiency and traceability that complies with industry regulatory standards such as FDA 21 CFR Part 11.

'To remain competitive, manufacturers must bring products to market faster to maximize profitability,' said Tarick Walton, global ultrasonics product manager, Emerson. 'The Branson GSX supports faster start-ups and provides best in class quality control, process repeatability, traceability and increased production throughput to ensure successful delivery of a product line's expected return on investment.'

For more information about the latest Branson welding solutions, visit Emerson.com/Branson.

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInGoogle+YouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 17:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
12:58pEMERSON ELECTRIC : New Ultrasonic Welding Platform Meets Challenges of Critical ..
PU
02/14EMERSON : Launches New Campaign Focused on Solutions to Global Challenges
BU
02/14EMERSON ELECTRIC : AMS Device Manager reduces device data complexity and strengt..
AQ
02/14EMERSON ELECTRIC : Enhances Asset Management Software to Improve Decision Suppor..
PU
02/14EMERSON ELECTRIC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12EMERSON ELECTRIC : and HID Global Partner to Provide Enhanced Environmental Heal..
BU
02/12EMERSON ELECTRIC : Refrigeration Strategies for Enabling Flexible Merchandising
PU
02/08EMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
02/07EMERSON ELECTRIC : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/06EMERSON ELECTRIC : to showcase next-generation Oil & Gas solutions at EGYPS 2019
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 18 971 M
EBIT 2019 3 357 M
Net income 2019 2 302 M
Debt 2019 3 691 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 18,55
P/E ratio 2020 16,87
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 41 985 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 73,1 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.33%41 985
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.97%68 239
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.13%44 568
NIDEC CORPORATION10.95%35 553
EATON CORPORATION PLC14.67%34 122
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.5.00%31 743
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.