Emerson Electric : New Vaporizing Regulator Increases Accuracy, Reliability of Gas Chromatograph Analyzers

Emerson's TESCOM 44-6800 is world's first vaporizing regulator to offer certified separability for optimal performance and safety in locations rated as hazardous



FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (July 17, 2019) -- Emerson has introduced the first vaporizing pressure reducing regulator for gas chromatograph analyzers with the option to separate the regulator body from the electronic enclosure, without compromising global hazardous location certifications. This design provides protection to the regulator's electronics from extreme high temperatures in petrochemical refineries and processing plants.



Designed for sample conditioning systems for online gas chromatography analysis, the new TESCOM™ 44-6800 Series Vaporizing Regulator promotes greater reliability and accuracy in sample testing results, while simplifying system commissioning, reducing maintenance and enabling remote and local monitoring to meet global process requirements. The TESCOM 44-6800 Series works by ensuring the carefully controlled delivery of single-phase vapor samples of hydrocarbon mixtures to a gas chromatograph (GC) where the sample is separated and its physical properties analyzed. Obtaining precise and reliable values from the GC, such as the measurement of natural gas BTU's, can lead to substantially improved refinery efficiencies.



Unlike traditional vaporizing regulators, the TESCOM 44-6800 Series optional certified separability enables the user to detach the electrical housing - which contains sensitive electronics, power supply and temperature adjustment dial - from the regulator body. This can then be installed in a lower temperature environment, preventing sensitive electronics from being exposed to ambient temperatures exceeding 149° F (65° C). Separability, coupled with high tolerance to voltage spikes and extreme ambient temperatures, ensures optimal performance and safety in locations rated as hazardous. The TESCOM 44-6800 Series is available in two body material options: 316 stainless steel and nickel alloy that provide maximum corrosion resistance for added value and long-term reliability.



'Optimal plant operation relies on accurate analytical results, and our customers seek absolute reliability in their gas chromatography sample conditioning systems, something that may be compromised when electronics are exposed to high temperatures inside heated cabinets or when using vaporizing regulators with inferior heat transfer technology,' said Laura Schafer, vice president of sales, precision fluid control, Emerson. 'With its innovative design, the TESCOM 44-6800 Series Vaporizing Regulator boosts the reliability of sample conditioning systems so that our customers do not have to worry about the quality of their samples.'



The TESCOM 44-6800 is designed for a flow capacity of 0.02 and pressures up to 6000 psig. It is offered in both electric and steam versions. Emerson is launching the 44-6800 specifically for sample conditioning systems used in on-line gas chromatography analysis in oil and gas, petrochemical, and chemical applications.



Patented heat transfer technology preserves sample integrity by preventing condensation of heavier components from occurring during pressure reduction. Temperatures can be precisely controlled using the single-turn heater control dial. The TESCOM 44-6800 also is equipped with a PID controller for precise heater temperature control.



Remote monitoring has become mission critical for the oil and gas industry. The TESCOM 44-6800 features an industry standard 4-20 mA analog output to enable remote monitoring of the heater temperature and for data acquisition. Signals from the TESCOM 44-6800 can be output to modulating field devices, PLCs, and SCADA systems, among others, to achieve the networked goals of Industry 4.0 applications. The TESCOM 44-6800 Series also has the option for an LED screen for local monitoring in the field.



The TESCOM 44-6800 Vaporizing Regulator adheres to the worldwide requirements of CSA (Canadian Standards Association), ATEX (ATmosphere EXplosibles) and IECEx (International Electrotechnical Commission) certification to T3 (200°C) rating, along with the National Association of Corrosion Engineers MR0175/ISO 15156 standards for the use of materials in hydrogen sulfide bearing environments. In addition, the regulator offers global flexibility with its 100-240 VAC, 50/60 herz design supported by voltage spike protection.​



