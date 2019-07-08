Emerson Electric : New Wireless Gas Sensors Increase Toxic Gas Safety for Plant Sites

New Rosemount™ 628 Universal Gas Sensors add carbon monoxide and oxygen depletion to the list of measurable hazards



SHAKOPEE, Minn., (July 8, 2019) - Emerson has introduced two new Rosemount 628 Universal Gas Sensors to measure carbon monoxide and oxygen depletion in addition to the existing capability to monitor hydrogen sulfide. These additions to the series provide a broader range of hazardous situations that can be monitored using the Rosemount™ 928 Wireless Gas Monitor platform.



The Rosemount 928 Wireless Gas Monitor is a highly versatile platform for monitoring hazardous conditions in process plants, remote wellheads, pipelines, storage terminals and other process plants and facilities. It can be easily deployed using a WirelessHART® network in areas considered too impractical or expensive for the installation of conventional wired infrastructure. Once monitors are integrated into the wireless network, personnel can simply check the status of the remote monitoring system gas levels.



To simplify installation and maintenance, the Rosemount 928 Gas Monitor has hot-swappable main components, including the power module and the Rosemount 628 toxic gas sensor. Both are intrinsically safe and can be replaced in the field in minutes without the need for tools. The Rosemount 628 sensor's calibration information is stored within the sensor, not the transmitter. This allows users to calibrate the sensor in a non-hazardous location and take it to the field for quick exchanges with installed sensors. This further enhances personnel safety by minimizing their time spent in potentially hazardous locations.



The first Rosemount 628 Universal Gas Sensor was designed for hydrogen sulfide detection, given the ubiquity of this gas in the process industries. Rosemount 928 Wireless Gas Monitors have been installed around the world for this purpose. With the addition of sensors for carbon monoxide and oxygen depletion detection, these monitors can now be used for other applications, or additional gas monitors can be deployed. When and if process conditions change, monitors can be moved as necessary, so long as they are placed within the coverage area of the WirelessHART network.



Carbon monoxide can be released by a variety of combustion processes, and concentration above 1,500 ppm is immediately dangerous to life and health (IDLH). Processes able to consume oxygen can reduce atmospheric content in given areas, and any situation where oxygen drops below 19.5% is also IDLH. In many cases, more than one condition may exist at a given time, compounding the hazard.



'Hydrogen sulfide monitoring is vital to personnel safety, leading many facilities to install Rosemount 928 Wireless Gas Monitors. Having the ability to monitor for oxygen depletion and carbon monoxide is a major step forward in wireless gas monitoring,' said Joshua Hernandez, global product manager, flame and gas detection, Emerson Automation Solutions. 'Companies can now solve a long-time challenging safety issue simply and cost-effectively, which shows the power of wireless network technologies. Current wireless network users can benefit from the new gas sensing types which greatly increase toxic gas safety at their sites.'



About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.