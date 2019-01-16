Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC (EMR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : Portable Automation Training Solution Aims to Close Skills Gap for the Digital Industrial Workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:04am EST

Emerson's compact, scalable Performance Learning Platform provides training to current and future workers on advanced instrumentation and control technologies using a real plant-like process

AUSTIN, TEXAS (Jan. 16, 2019) - Emerson today introduced the Performance Learning Platform, a portable and compact automation technology training solution to help close the workforce skills gap by enabling hands-on training that will prepare workers to maintain their plant safely and efficiently. The platform introduces and reinforces the competencies essential for fostering digital transformation as the Industrial IoT (Internet of Things) era continues to change the way manufacturing and process companies do business.

Emerson's collaboration with both private industry and higher education has revealed an urgent need to close the skills gap in digital automation technologies and how they impact an organization's operations. According to 'The Value of Training' IBM research report, 74 million of the next-generation work force who are employed are not skilled to fill the skills gap.

'We designed the unit as a flexible, hands-on, training tool with real world instrumentation that will help to bridge a critical knowledge and skills gap that continues to challenge the industry,' said Jeff Hackney, global educational services director at Emerson. 'This gap exists in large part because the pace of technological advances is outpacing the existing training strategies and tools to ensure that workers keep pace with changing technology; and students get practical experience on instrumentation products.

The Performance Learning Platform can increase learning for a new generation of workers to become adept at applying, using and maintaining the latest digital automation technologies. It provides process control and instrumentation to train or refresh current workers on instruments used to monitor and control industrial processes including pressure, flow, level and final control valves.

Colleges can also benefit from the platform to give students firsthand experience on an actual plant-like process. Ranken Technical College has worked closely with Emerson to develop and utilize the Performance Learning Platform for developing the skills Ranken students need now in the workforce. 'Rapid integration of emerging technologies is crucial for future economic growth. The Performance Learning Platform allows industry and education to provide the hands-on automation training needed globally. Ranken is very proud to be part of this initiative,' said Stan Shoun, president of Ranken Technical College.

The Performance Learning Platform features a complete working control loop piping system, tanks, pumps and a fully-scalable suite of Emerson instrumentation and final control valves linked to a DeltaVTM distributed control system. Each unit ships with an integrated video library that provides step-by-step instruction in a range of realistic scenarios, allowing users to learn and experiment without the expense and risks of on-the-job training. A lab workbook and supporting eLearning courses are also available.

Built on a robust steel frame with casters and able to fit through most standard-size doors while occupying only a small area, the platform is plug and play. It requires only water, compressed air, and power to operate, making it practical for on-site training or classroom use.

The platform is another offering in Emerson's portfolio of advanced workforce development offerings, which includes two Interactive Plant Environment training facilities in the U.S., certified Emerson instructors, numerous educational courses taught virtually, on-site and in Emerson training centers worldwide, and an Operational Certainty Consulting practice that helps customers meet the demands of a changing workforce. The Performance Learning Platform cements Emerson's commitment to engage with industry and higher education to close the workforce skills gap.

For more information or to speak to a sales consultant please go to https://www.emerson.com/PLP

Media:
• Inquiries: AutomationSolutionsPR@Emerson.com
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInGoogle+YouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 08:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Portable Automation Training Solution Aims to Close Skills Ga..
PU
01/15EMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/15[NEW E360 WEBINAR] REGULATORY UPDATE : Learn the Latest Rulemaking on Refrigeran..
PU
01/15EMERSON ELECTRIC : LED Floodlights for Hazardous Zone 1 Locations Use 80 Percent..
AQ
01/15EMERSON ELECTRIC : Appleton Areamaster Generation 2 LED floodlights targeted at ..
AQ
01/14EMERSON : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
01/14EMERSON ELECTRIC : LED Floodlights for Hazardous Zone 1 Locations Use 80 Percent..
PU
01/11EMERSON ELECTRIC : Launches ProAct Connect+ Enterprise Software Suite
AQ
01/10EMERSON ELECTRIC : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
01/10EMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 18 887 M
EBIT 2019 3 395 M
Net income 2019 2 285 M
Debt 2019 3 524 M
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 16,91
P/E ratio 2020 15,18
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capitalization 38 628 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 72,6 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC2.96%38 628
KEYENCE CORPORATION2.62%59 927
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.55%38 903
NIDEC CORPORATION3.07%33 714
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.78%32 768
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.51%30 503
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.