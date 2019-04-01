Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : Pressure Sensor Enables Condition Monitoring to Reduce Costly Pneumatic System Losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 01:07am EDT

Emerson's new IIoT-enabled Aventics PE5 pressure sensor alerts for excessive compressed air leaks, pressure drops and power supply issues before they become major issues

LAATZEN, Germany (April 1, 2019) - Pressure losses in pneumatic systems can be costly and affect machine efficiency. The new Aventics PE5 pressure sensor from Emerson measures systems losses and will alert when the leakage rate exceeds a pre-determined value. This enables excessive leaks to be diagnosed early and addressed, before they become a major issue. The sensor has two digital or one digital and one analogue output. An IO Link connection makes it simple to connect to an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) network. The sensor can be fitted on new installations or easily added to an existing machine.

'Pneumatic system leaks can become a major issue for companies using lots of compressed air,' said Dieter Michalkowski, IIoT specialist with Emerson's machine automation business. 'Excessive leakage can lead to the need for larger compressors, or compromised machine performance. This new sensor addresses that issue in a simple and easy to implement way.'

When the machine is switched off, the Aventics PE5 sensor measures pressure loss over time. If the pressure drops faster than desired, a local alert is set and a signal can be sent via the analogue or digital outputs. The local alert consists of a change in display color from green to red. To trigger a maintenance task or to automatically generate a work order, the analog and digital signals can be sent to a PLC or other network. The analog output can be switched between a current or voltage signal, the user has full control over the set points.

Thus, the IO-Link connection offers additional set up and diagnostic options. The local display also shows how much faster the pressure has dropped than expected. ​

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 05:06:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
01:07aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Pressure Sensor Enables Condition Monitoring to Reduce Costly..
PU
03/18EMERSON ELECTRIC : New Hybrid Laser Process Gas Analyzer Reduces Costs for Conti..
AQ
03/18EMERSON ELECTRIC : New Hybrid Laser Process Gas Analyzer Reduces Costs for Conti..
PU
03/15EMERSON ELECTRIC : Announces Copeland Discus III Compressor Line Expansion
AQ
03/15EMERSON ELECTRIC : Earns Industry-first Cybersecurity Certification
AQ
03/14INDIAN OIL : IOC lets contracts for clean-fuels projects at Indian refineries
AQ
03/13EMERSON ELECTRIC : Earns Industry-First Cybersecurity Certification; ISASecure S..
AQ
03/13EMERSON : Earns Industry-first Cybersecurity Certification
BU
03/13EMERSON ELECTRIC : and Repsol to Form Alliance on Advanced, Cloud-Based Explorat..
AQ
03/13EMERSON ELECTRIC :
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 18 965 M
EBIT 2019 3 370 M
Net income 2019 2 306 M
Debt 2019 3 691 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 18,56
P/E ratio 2020 16,92
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 42 083 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 73,2 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.59%42 083
KEYENCE CORPORATION29.01%75 634
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.11%45 420
NIDEC CORPORATION18.11%37 708
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.33%34 175
KYOCERA CORP22.36%22 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About