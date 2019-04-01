Emerson Electric : Pressure Sensor Enables Condition Monitoring to Reduce Costly Pneumatic System Losses

Emerson's new IIoT-enabled Aventics PE5 pressure sensor alerts for excessive compressed air leaks, pressure drops and power supply issues before they become major issues

LAATZEN, Germany (April 1, 2019) - Pressure losses in pneumatic systems can be costly and affect machine efficiency. The new Aventics PE5 pressure sensor from Emerson measures systems losses and will alert when the leakage rate exceeds a pre-determined value. This enables excessive leaks to be diagnosed early and addressed, before they become a major issue. The sensor has two digital or one digital and one analogue output. An IO Link connection makes it simple to connect to an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) network. The sensor can be fitted on new installations or easily added to an existing machine.

'Pneumatic system leaks can become a major issue for companies using lots of compressed air,' said Dieter Michalkowski, IIoT specialist with Emerson's machine automation business. 'Excessive leakage can lead to the need for larger compressors, or compromised machine performance. This new sensor addresses that issue in a simple and easy to implement way.'

When the machine is switched off, the Aventics PE5 sensor measures pressure loss over time. If the pressure drops faster than desired, a local alert is set and a signal can be sent via the analogue or digital outputs. The local alert consists of a change in display color from green to red. To trigger a maintenance task or to automatically generate a work order, the analog and digital signals can be sent to a PLC or other network. The analog output can be switched between a current or voltage signal, the user has full control over the set points.

Thus, the IO-Link connection offers additional set up and diagnostic options. The local display also shows how much faster the pressure has dropped than expected. ​