Emerson Electric : Provides Roadmap To Digital Transformation, Envisions Tomorrow's Energy Jobs At CERAWeek By IHS Markit 2019

Chairman and CEO David Farr, Emerson leaders join energy luminaries and policymakers at key global energy conference



ST. LOUIS (March 6, 2019) - As digital technology transforms the energy industry, https://www.emerson.com/en-us" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Emerson (NYSE:EMR), a global technology and engineering leader, will share critical insights with more than 4,000 delegates gathering in Houston next week for https://ceraweek.com/index.html?utm_campaign=PC10613-1&;utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=google&gasc_id=976849915&gasc_label=r2ruCJ7E718Q-5fm0QM&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI34Oh3I3d4AIV3h6tBh3ZBAUJEAAYASAAEgIYu_D_BwE" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CERAWeek 2019 by IHS Markit, the world's pre-eminent energy conference.



'Technology is transforming the global energy landscape, driving implications for how the industry operates, staffs and performs today and for years to come,' said David Farr, chairman and CEO of Emerson. 'We are leading the industry dialogue and demonstrating the significant business value of advanced technologies. Emerson helps customers every day to implement digital transformation strategies that optimize operations, enhance production and reliability, and ultimately, help customers achieve Top Quartile performance.'



To bring to life the industry's digital transformation, Emerson will showcase its real-world and future energy applications with an expanded presence at the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, an interactive forum highlighting advancements and invention in the energy sector.

Through demonstrations of industrial Internet of Things technologies and new organizational competencies, Emerson experts and consultants will highlight technology's role in improving performance and reliability for exploration and production, refining, pipelines, power generation and other applications.

Among the top Emerson executives participating in key plenary discussions include:

David Farr , who will join IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chairman Daniel Yergin, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Enterprise Products Partners for a discussion on North American infrastructure from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 13.

, who will join IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chairman Daniel Yergin, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Enterprise Products Partners for a discussion on North American infrastructure from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 13. Lal Karsanbhai , executive president of Emerson's Automation Solutions business, who will discuss digital transformation with executives from Shell, Maana and Saudi Aramco from 3:20 to 4:05 p.m. on Monday, March 11. In addition, Karsanbhai will discuss 'Voices of Innovation: Digital Transformation = Business Transformation' at 9 a.m. CT Wednesday, March 13.

, executive president of Emerson's Automation Solutions business, who will discuss digital transformation with executives from Shell, Maana and Saudi Aramco from 3:20 to 4:05 p.m. on Monday, March 11. In addition, Karsanbhai will discuss 'Voices of Innovation: Digital Transformation = Business Transformation' at 9 a.m. CT Wednesday, March 13. Mike Train, Emerson president, who will discuss technology's role in creating business value from 5:05 to 5:45 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 13. Train will also join a discussion on 'India's Energy Security: Choices in Affordability' from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT and on 'Digital Skills and the Workforce' at 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 13.

Other Emerson executives sharing insights and expertise during the event include: Jim Nyquist, group president of Systems and Solutions; Dave Tredinnick, group president of Flow Solutions; Michael Lester, director of Cybersecurity Strategy; Bob Yeager, president of Power & Water; and Peter Zornio, chief technology officer for Emerson's Automation Solutions business.

This year's conference marks the company's fourth year as a Foundational Sponsor of CERAWeek. For a full list of speakers and schedules, visit www.emerson.com/us/news/corporate/ceraweek-2019. Plenary panels will be streamed live at the http://ondemand.ceraweek.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CERAWeek Digital Hub.

